David E. Taylor, 92 years of Enon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his residence.

David was born on November 7, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel and Margaret (Newkirk) Taylor. Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Smalley, who passed away on January 11, 1990; and by his two brothers and his sister.

David is survived by his four sons, Dave and Kay Taylor, Dale and Julie Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Donald Taylor, all of Springfield, Ohio; and his six daughters, Barbara Taylor, Donna Taylor, Carol Taylor, Sharon Risley, all of Springfield, Marilyn Ault of Enon and Karen and Emanuel Magwood of Alabama. David will be missed by his 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio with Dave Hopkins officiating, and burial followed at the Cedar Fork Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.