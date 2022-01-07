Colin “Corky” Cline, age 79 years passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Corky was born August 14, 1942 in Peebles, Ohio to the late Everett and Edna (Norton) Cline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son David Cline, brother Donnie Cline and grandson Noah.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie Cline of Peebles; three daughters, Sonya Daniels and Jeff of Peebles, Beckie Kreml and Mark of Peebles, and Kerri Helton and Frankie of Wheelersburg; brother Jeff Cline of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren, Nick, Jake, Karrington, Hanna, Hope, Benjamin and Drew; and one great granddaughter, Kinsley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday January 10, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with James Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with military graveside services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.