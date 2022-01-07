Adams County Medical Foundation awarding $10,000 in scholarships

News Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation is pleased to announce the availability of five $1,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship available to Adams County students pursuing a career in a health care profession.

Three scholarship awards of $1,000 each are supported through generous gifts from the families of Dr. Bruce Ashley; Dr. Dale Mathias; and Dr. Francis Stevens. The Adams County Medical Foundation will award two scholarships of $1,000 each. These scholarships are funded through the Foundation’s Gala and generous donations from our community.

The family of Esther Moore Chandler has donated over $100,000 to endow a perpetual scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved mother. Her children felt the empowerment of her spirit and love in their lives and want her goodness and generosity to be always remembered. Their annual $5,000 scholarship will benefit Adams Countians for generations to come.

Applicants must be a resident of Adams County and enrolled in a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship can be applied towards tuition, textbooks, and other college fees.

The scholarship applications are available on the Foundation’s website, www.acmedicalfoundation.org. Applications shall be returned to the Adams County Medical Foundation, P.O. Box 40, Winchester, OH 45697. The deadline is February 1, 2021.