Rowe breaks scoring record (again) as Lady Dragons race to third victory

West Union’s Maddie Taylor looks for an open teammate in action for the Lady Dragons’ win over Felicity on Monday night. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Into the triple threat position goes West Union freshman Miley Smith during her team’s big win over Felicity on January 3. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As the old saying goes, records are made to be broken and West Union senior Lexie Rowe has taken that saying to heart, with her own record. After tying the West Union single game girls basketball scoring record with a 35-point performance last season, Rowe has eclipsed that mark not once, but twice this season. Earlier this year Rowe broke the mark for the first time with a 37 point outing against Manchester and on Monday night with the Felicity Lady Cardinals in town, she went one step further, pouring in 40 points to put a new number by her name in the WUHS record book and help lead the Lady Dragons to a 73-42 non-c0nference win over the Lady Cards.

Rowe is one of the deadliest three-point shooters in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and in Monday’s outburst she matched her record-tying mark as she drained seven shots from beyond the arc Combine that with seven buckets inside the arc and a 5 for 6 night at the free throw line and it all added up to a new school record of 40.

Lexie had a pretty good night tonight to put it mildly,” said West Union head coach Bernie Cropper in his postgame radio interview. “Even though she can score, she is an unselfish player and she always has a lot of assists to go with her points.”

In Monday’s win, the Lady Dragons got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first six points, leading off with a steal and score from Maddie Taylor and then two Rowe layups. Felicity rallied with five straight and later tied the game at 8 on an Angela Jones three-pointer. A two-pointer and then a three-pointer from Rowe pushed West Union back in front, an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

“I helped coach at Felicity last year so I knew a good bit about them and they were missing some veteran kids tonight,” said Coach Cropper. “We have a quick team and that has helped us to extend our defense and create some turnovers and then good looks in transition.

The Lady Dragons got a trio of free throws from Molly Purcell to take a 16-13 lead into the second quarter.

Rowe opened period number two with a three-ball off the wing, matched moments later by Felicity’s Jones. After the Lady Cards got two from the stripe from Taylor McElfresh to stay within 23-20, only to see the Lady Dragons go on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to double digits, where it stayed the rest of the way Two baskets by Rowe and an Ashlah Staten three-point play were part of the run that made it 32-20 for the home side.

Rowe nailed another trey with 1:45 left in the first half and a lay-in in the final seconds by Purcell sent the Lady Dragons to the halftime break with a 39-24 lead.

The West Union onslaught continued as the third quarter began as the Lady Dragons opened with an 8-0 run, six of those points coming from the red-hot Rowe. The Lady Cards went nearly four minutes without scoring before getting a McElfresh three-point play but Rowe answered that with two more three-pointers as the Lady Dragons lead continued to balloon. By the end of the third period, the home team was comfortably in front, 60-32.

A three-point goal by Rowe early in the fourth quarter gave her 38 for the game, breaking her previous high mark, and she followed that up with a steal and layup that gave her 40. As the fourth period progressed, the Lady Dragons got buckets from Staten, Payton Stapleton, and Olivia Lewis that accounted for their final count of 72 in the non-conference triumph.

Obviously, Rowe led the Lady Dragons and all scorers with her 40- point outing and she was joined in double figures by Molly Purcell, who scored 16 as she continued her fine play in the 2021-22 season. Freshman guard Ashlah Staten barely missed double figures as she scored 9 in the win.

“I’m sure that Molly (Purcell) had a double-double tonight,” said Coach Cropper. “I think she is one of the most improved players around the league this season and is a lot quicker and faster than people think. A lot of teams won’t have an answer for her size so we always have to be looking to find her. These girls are very unselfish, they get along well, and they’ve been a pleasure to coach thus far.”

Senior Taylor McElfresh led the Lady Cardinals with 21 points, with junior Angela Jones adding 10.

Felicity

13 11 8 10 —42

West Union

16 23 21 13 —73

Felicity (42): Terry 2 0-0 4, Jones 3 1-2 10, Rutherford 1 1-2 3, Easter 1 0-0 2, McElfresh 7 4-6 21, Blackburn 1 0-0 2, Team 15 6-10 42.

W. Union (72): Taylor 2 0-0 4, Staten 4 1-3 9, Purcell 6 4-5 16, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Rowe 14 5-6 40, Team 28 10-13 73,

Three-Point Goals:

Felicity (6)- McElfresh 3, Jones 3

W. Union (7)- Rowe 7