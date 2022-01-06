NORTH ADAMS SWEEPS CLASSIC TITLES

Pictured above is the 2021 Holiday Classic Girls All-Tournament Team. From left, Marisa Moore (Peebles), Payton Johnson (Peebles), Lexie Rowe (West Union), Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester), Kenlie Jones (North Adams), and Tournament MVP Laney Ruckel (North Adams). Two members of the 2021 Holiday Classic All-Tournament battle each other above, North Adams’ Kenlie Jones, left, and Peebles’ Payton Johnson, right. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) The 2021 Holiday Classic Girls Most Valuable Player was North Adams junior Laney Ruckel. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The championship game of the girls side of the 2021 Holiday Classic on the hardwood at Peebles High School was the match up that everyone expected, the host Lady Indians battling the Lady Devils from North Adams. The two teams had met earlier in the regular season, with the Lady Devils pulling out a 50-44 win and the December 29 Classic title game was another tight one, for a half.

After Peebles held a slim one-point halftime lead, the Lady Devils turned the tide in the third quarter when a 12-2 run broke open a tie game and the North Adams squad did not let up, outscoring the Lady Indians 31-13 in the second half to claim the Classic championship by a final score of 59-42.

The story of the first half of the title game was Peebles sophomore Payton Johnson, who was unstoppable, who put together a 22-point half, though the game began with the Lady Devils took a quick 6-0 lead on a pair of three-pointers from the top of the key by North Adams sophomore Kenlie Jones. A later jumper by eventual Classic MVP Laney Ruckel gave the Lady Devils a 10-4 advantage, but the Lady Indians then went on a 8-0 run to take their first lead of the night, all of the points coming from Johnson, and the final four coming on the rare four-point play that put Peebles up 12-10.

Another bucket by Johnson with 20 seconds left in the quarter gave the hosts a 16-13 lead after one.

The second period began with a steal by North Adams’ Sierra Kendall that resulted in the senior guard canning a pair of free throws to cut the Peebles lead to one but three straight baskets by Johnson pushed the Lady Indian lead back out to 22-15. Back came the Lady Devils with a 6-0 spurt of their own, a run that included a nice step back three from Ruckel.

The back and forth continued as Peebles scored the next five and then North Adams tallied seven straight as two free throws by Keetyn Hupp put the Lady Devils up 28-27 with 1:29 left in the first half. The final basket of the half came on a drive through the lane by Johnson that gave her team a one-point halftime advantage.

There was probably little doubt that Coach Davis’s halftime speech may have included the phrase “we’re not going to let one beat five” and it showed as the North Adams defense clamped down over the final 16 minutes and allowed the Lady Indians just 13 points.

Two minutes into the third stanza the game was deadlocked at 33 apiece before the Lady Devils took control. A basket by Jones began a 12-2 North Adams run that also included a Hupp three-point play, and concluded with a Morgan Shupert three-ball from the corner and a 45-35 lead. Two charity tosses by Hupp left the Lady Devils still up double digits at the third quarter’s end, 47-37.

Beside containing Johnson in the second half, the Lady Devils were aided by the other half of the Peebles’ dynamic scoring duo, senior Kenzie Morrison, was saddled with foul trouble and was whistled for her fifth on the first North Adams possession of the final quarter. The Lady Devils’ lead continued to balloon as they scored six straight and a bucket by Ainsley Grooms made it 53-37.

A pair of free tosses by Grooms was followed by a Johnson three-pointer with 2:53 to play that turned out to be the final Peebles points of the night. Over the final two minutes, four free throws by Ruckel sealed the deal as the Lady Devils knocked off the defending Classic champions by the final 59-42 score.

As is normally the case, it was a balanced scoring attack for the winning Lady Devils, led by 18 points from Kenlie Jones, who was named to the All-Tournament Team and 14 from Laney Ruckel, who was named Tournament MVP for her two-day performance. Keetyn Hupp also hot double figured with 11, with Ainsley Grooms adding 6.

Peebles placed two players on the All-Tournament Team, Payton Johnson and Marisa Moore, and it was Johnson leading all scorers in the title game with 29 points.

The win improved North Adams to 9-1 on the season with a six-game winning streak, while Peebles dropped to 8-4 overall.

North Adams

13 15 19 12 —59

Peebles

16 13 8 5 —42

N. Adams (59): Shupert 1 0-0 3, Kendall 0 4-4 4, Grooms 2 2-2 6, Hupp 3 5-7 11, Ruckel 2 9-10 14, Brand 0 0-4 0, Jones 5 5-8 18, Gill 0 1-2 1, Figgins 1 0-1 2, Team 14 16-38 59.

Peebles (42): Workman 2 0-0 4, Moore 1 0-0 2, Nichols 0 1-2 1, Morrison 3 0-0 6, Johnson 11 6-6 29, Team 17 7-8 42.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (5)- Shupert 1, Ruckel 1, Jones 3

Peebles (1)- Johnson 1