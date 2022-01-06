Lady Dragons down Manchester for third place in Classic

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The first game of the December 29 session of the 2021 Holiday Classic, played at Peebles High School, was the girls consolation contest, matching up the West Union Lady Dragons and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds, both of whom had suffered defeats on the tournament’s first night.

The two teams had met earlier in the season with West Union cruising to an easy win and the results in the consolation game were much the same as the Lady Dragons took command early and never looked back, taking third place in the tournament with a 61-27 triumph.

The first quarter was a showcase for West Union freshman guard Ashlah Staten as she tossed in 8 points as her team took a 14-3 lead after one. In the second stanza, the Lady Hounds got a Kileigh Mitchell three-pointer but West Union matched that plus one, with three balls from Maddie Taylor and Lexie Rowe to take a 28-10 halftime advantage.

The second half belonged to West Union’s Molly Purcell, who put up a major argument for All-Tournament recognition as she scored six field goals and two free throws on her way to a game-high 20 points. Mitchell did fire in two more three-pointers for Manchester in the third quarter but the Lady Hounds still trailed 43-23 as the fourth quarter began. Over that final wight minutes, the Lady Dragons outscored Manchester 18-4 to cruise to the big win.

“This tournament is fun for the kids, nice crowd today and lots of excitement,” said West Union head coach Bernie Cropper in his postgame radio interview. “They love their basketball in Adams County and you can see that here the last two days. Our girls battled hard yesterday against North Adams and I’m sure they were a little tired but that’s just part of figuring it all out.”

The aforementioned Purcell led the winners with 20 points, followed up by 14 from Rowe, 13 from Staten, and 9 from Olivia Lewis.

Kileigh Mitchell led the Lady Hounds with 12, all on three-point goals, with Taylor Rideout chipping in 5.

Manchester

3 7 13 4 —27

West Union

14 14 15 18 —61

Manchester (27): A. Dunn 2 0-0 4, M. Dunn 0 204 2, Mitchell 4 0-0 12, T. Rideout 1 3-4 5, Fuchs 1 0-3 2, Hall 1 0-0 2, Team 9 5-11 27.

W. Union (61): Taylor 1 0-0 3, Staten 4 5-8 13, Purcell 8 4-6 20, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Lewis 4 0-1 9, Rowe 3 5-8 14, Team 21 14-23 61.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (4)- Mitchell 4

W. Union (5)- Taylor 1, Lewis 1, Rowe 3