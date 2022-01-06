Greyhounds take third place in Classic with win over West Union

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The second contest of day two of the 2021 Holiday Classic matched West Union and Manchester in the boys consolation game. The Dragons had lost big to North Adams the previous day, while the Greyhounds had dropped a tough 85-80 shootout to Peebles.

This consolation game belonged to the Manchester offense, especially that of Greyhound senior Isaiah Scott. Scott had been in a bit of a scoring slump early in the season but broke out of it in a big way in the two games of the Classic. After pouring in 34 points in the loss to Peebles, Scott came back the next day with 24 as the Greyhounds claimed third place in the tourney with an impressive 79-37 victory over the still winless Dragons.

The 37 points were a season-high for the West Union squad but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with the running Greyhounds. Manchester raced out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter. With Daulton McDonald and Connor Darnell hitting three-pointers in the second quarter extended the Hounds’ lead to a comfortable 43-20 at halftime.

The third quarter went to Manchester 18-11 and then the Greyhound defense with the running clock in effect, held the Dragons to just 5 points, while a basket and two free throws off the bench by Manchester’s Karson Reaves closed out the big Greyhound victory.

“We’re right there, still trying to find our right combinations,” said Manchester head coach Greg Scott in his postgame radio spot. “Our record certainly doesn’t reflect and all of our losses but one have been within five points. We’re headed in the right direction. We have several kids scoring, several stepping up, and some younger kids who have really done a good job. I’m excited for the rest of this season.”

Scott’s 24 led the winners and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team, while teammate Connor Darnell took advantage of an opportunity to drain four three-pointers on his way to a 14 point game. Daulton McDonald hit three from downtown to hit double figures with 11, while Zander White added 8. The Hounds were big from beyond the arc, hitting 10 three-pointers in the win.

West Union was led by 18 points from Chris Steed, who was the Dragons’ representative on the All-Tourney Team.

West Union

6 14 11 6 —37

Manchester

20 23 18 18 —79

W. Union (37): Harover 2 1-3 7, Shoemaker 2 3-6 8, Steed 8 1-2 18, Taylor 1 0-3 2, Gallowitz 0 1-2 1, Team 13 6-15 37.

Manchester (79): McDonald 4 0-0 11, Wikoff 1 0-0 2, Young 2 2-2 6, D. White 2 0-1 4, Darnell 4 2-2 14, Z. White 4 0-0 8, Bayless 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 0 1-2 1, Horner 0 1-2 1, Scott 6 9-9 24, Reaves 1 1 2-2 4, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Team 26 17-20 79.

Three-Point Goals:

W, Union (4)- Harover 2, Shoemaker 1, Steed 1

Manchester (10)- McDonald 3, Darnell 4, Scott 3