By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Tax Budget hearing was held on Jan. 4, followed by the first meeting of the year.

“The cover page shows all funds that receive property taxes for the school district. It shows the amount of millage that has been approved by the voters on your far righthand columns, and an estimate of what we feel should be collected if the auditor makes full collections. In the columns in the middle, [Amount Approved by Budget Commission Inside 10 Mill Limitaton] and [Amount to be Derived from Levies Outside 10 Mill Limitation], will be filled in by David Gifford with amounts he projects minus what he feels delinquencies will be. That generates a document called the official estimate of resources. It’s from that we begin building appropriations and the actual budget for the school year,” said Treasurer Brian Switzer.

Requested of Budget Commission Inside/Outside:

• General Fund: $8,000,000

• Bond Retirement Fund: $1,800,000

• Special Levy Fund: $1,550,000

• Permanent Improvement Fund: $1,550,000

• Per. Imp-Inside Millage: $1,000,000

Total Funds: $12,900,000

Rate to be Levied

– General Fund

• Inside 10 Mill Limit FY 4: 3.30

• Inside 10 Mill Limit TY 5: 3.30

• Outside 10 Mill Limit FY 6: 22.70

• Outside 10 Mill Limit TY 7: 22.70

– Bond Retirement Fund

• Outside 10 Mill Limit FY 6: 3.90

• Outside 10 Mill Limit TY 7: 3.90

– Special Levy Fund

• Outside 10 Mill Limit FY 6: 0.50

• Outside 10 Mill Limit TY 7: 0.50

– Permanent Improvement Fund

• Inside 10 Mill Limit FY 4: 0.50

• Inside 10 Mill Limit TY 5: 0.50

– Per. Imp-Inside Millage

• Inside 10 Mill Limit FY 4: 1.50

• Inside 10 Mill Limit TY 5: 1.50

“On the second page, it shows we have two levies in our General Fund. One passed in 1969, one passed in 1998. We have the classroom facilities levy, that was required when you built the elementary schools to maintain those. That will expire in 2029. We still have one outstanding bond levy, which will also be paid off in 2029,” said Switzer.

Maximum Rate Authorized to be Levied:

• Levy authorized in 1969: 17.00

• Levy authorized in 1998: 5.70

8 Total General Fund Outside Mill Limitation: 22.70

Special Levy Funds:

• Classroom Facilities Maintenance Levy authorized 2006: 0.50

• Bond Retirement Fund, levy authorized 2006: 3.90

“The top page is your revenues, the bottom is your expenses. The basic purpose of a tax budget is to show the county auditor that a governmental entity needs to collect all the revenue approved by the voters. You may see some deficits in this, and those are projections to show the budget commission that we do indeed need every dollar the voters have approved for us to operate the district. [The revenues] show our last two years of activity, and then it goes in six-month increments,” said Switzer.

Revenues

Last FY to 6/30/22:

– Total Revenue: $46,816,835

7/1/22 to 12/31/22:

– Total Revenue: $23,375,003

Expenditures

Last FY to 6/30/22:

– Total Expenditures: $46,885,605

7/1/22 to 12/31/22:

– Total Expenditures: $24,985,510

“If you skip down to the bottom of the page [on expenditures], it shows we’re projected to eat into our cash balance at this time. Again, not to worry about that yet. We will adjust our spending level once [Gifford] certifies to us how much he’s going to collect for us. If you go to the next page, it’s called the Bond Retirement Fund. That is the last debt issue we have on our elementary schools. Again, it is split between two pages, with revenues at the top and expenditures at the bottom. The only revenue that we have is the property tax that is collected to pay off the debt of the elementary school. [In expenditures] we have principal and interest. Law provides that Gifford can charge us a collection fee. The collection fee on our debt, when there was two issues, was $234,000 a year. Now that we’re down to one, it’s going to be between $70-75,000. That’s based upon [a calculated formula by O.R.C],” said Switzer.

Revenues

Last FY to 6/30/22:

– Total Revenues: $3,638,602

7/1/22 to 12/31/22:

– Total Revenues: $840,000

Expenditures

Last FY to 6/30/22:

– Total Expenditures: $3,133,972

7/1/22 to 12/31/22:

– Total Expenditures: $1,017,491

“If you go to the next page, it is a listing of all our special revenue funds. A lot of these are state and federal grants. New this year, there are no amounts in Auxiliary Services. We are no longer the custodian of funds for the Adams County Christian School,” said Switzer.

Special revenue funds pay for workman’s compensation, termination benefits and so on.

“The next page is again, a recap of our debt service fund, and our capital project funds. New this year under capital projects is inside millage. That money will start to be collected with the tax bills [soon]. That is the projected activity at full collections,” said Switzer.

Total Available for Expenditure:

– Inside Mllage: $1,000,000

“The next page, also in Exhibit Three, shows food service activity, rotary funds for the CTC, expendable trusts, which are scholarships and donations, and then student activities which take place in all of your high school buildings. The next page, starting Exhibit Four, is a recap of the maintenance fund that’s used for elementary upkeep, the inside millage fund, the bus replacement amounts that we expect to expend every year for bus replacement, for a total, more or less, of close to $2 million. The last page shows the elementary school debt,” said Switzer.

After a brief question on the inside millage, Switzer assured that taxpayers should see a reduction on their tax bill in the coming months.

“If they still have a copy of their July and January bill from 2021 and they lay out their January 2022 bill, there will be a difference. They will see a reduction. The school portion of that bill will be less,” said Switzer.

As the regular meeting commenced, Incumbent board memebers Gay Lynn Shipley, Robin Lucas and Tiffany DeMint were sworn in by Switzer. A motion by Lucas to nominate Bess for 2022 Board President was seconded by Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by board member Rick Davis to nominate Shipley as 2022 Board Vice-president was seconded by DeMint, the board agreed.

The board completed the agenda items, all of which are standard for the new year. To view the list of agenda items, visit https://5il.co/13pnl. Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkBgRce5e_U to view the meeting in its entirety.

A motion by Shipley to adjourn was seconded by Lucas, the board agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the board at the next meeting, subject to revisions.