Quinton M. Adams, infant son of April Burley and Dexter Adams, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Children’s Hospital. Quinton was born on September 6, 2021.

Survivors include his parents, April Burley and Dexter Adams of Aberdeen, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Tia McQuoid and Jimmy Gilbert of Dover, Kentucky and Sean and Ashley Burley of Cincinnati, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Penny Adams of Aberdeen, Ohio; maternal great-grandparents Teresa McQuoid and Daniel Koch of West Union, Ohio; Collen and Gary Clifford of Seminole, Florida; paternal great-grandparents Dennis and Sara Cloud of Lexington, Kentucky; great-great-grandmother Dee Schatzman of Russellville, Ohio; aunts Keelia, Katelynn, Allie, Chloe, and Autumn; and uncles Draven, Cody, and John.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with a time of sharing at 6 p.m., with cremation following the service.