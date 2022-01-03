John Allen Wolfe was born March 5, 1964 and was called to heaven on December 7, 2021. John was born in Canandaigua, New York and raised in Ohio, then moved to Arizona and lived there for 20 years, then came back to Ohio to be with family. He later lived at the Peebles Place in Peebles, Ohio.

He joins in heaven his father William Wolfe; brother Jack; three nephews, Tom Wolfe, Patrick Miller, and James Wolfe; and one brother-in-law, Steven Miller (Keith).

He leaves behind mother, Lucille Wolfe; four brothers, Bill, Rick, David, and James Lee; and two sisters, Anna Kerr (Jerry) and Lisa Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his family and friends from the Peebles Place,

There will be a celebration of life at the Cherry Fork Community Center on Saturday, January 8 from 2 – 4 p.m.