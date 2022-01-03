Forresta “Frosty” Lee Foster, 70 years of age, a lifelong resident of Winchester, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Locust Ridge Retirement Home in Williamsburg, Ohio.

Forresta was born in Maysville, Kentucky on August 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Forrest Virgile and Bertha Lee (Dryden) Foster.

In addition to her parents, Forresta was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Foster. She is survived by a brother, Richard (Nancy) Foster of Bethel; and a sister-in-law, Carol Foster of Bethel. Forresta will be missed by her dear friends and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside funeral services were held on Friday, December 31, 2021. Forresta was buried in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.