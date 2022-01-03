Carl Lee Payne, 68, of Peebles, died, December 27, 2021 at his home after battling with cancer.

He was born February 18, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, son of William Lee Payne and Beulah Payne Morris.

Carl was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a kind, gentle, loving, and strong man that would do anything for you.

Surviving are wife, Marcia Langlois Payne, whom he married on June 7, 2003, four children, Jennifer (Paul) Edmisten, Erik (Jillian) Payne, Rebekah (Bill) Nichols, and Sondra (Wes) Chappel; mother, Beulah Payne Morris; three siblings, James William Herbert Payne, Alma (Todd) Matthews, and Karen (Gary) Miller; step-children, Kellie Langlois and Tyler Martin (Abigail) Hochfelder; 20 grandchildren; mother of his children, Susan Mack; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, William Payne; grandson, Alexander Cole Edmisten; step-father, Paul Morris; and brother, Gary Morris.

Services were held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Friday, December 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Interment followed in the Louisville Cemetery.