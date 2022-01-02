Ralph E. Miller age 87 years of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his residence. Ralph was born on May 19, 1934, the son of the late Joe Dave and Sarah (Gorear) Miller in Carter County, Kentucky. Besides his parent,s Ralph was preceded death by a son Rick Miller.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Thornberry) Miller of Aberdeen, Ohio; two daughters, Tina Mullikin and Bill of West Union, Ohio and Julie Staley and Mike of Aberdeen, Ohio; one son, Gary Miller and Janet of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Hazel Hamm of Sedalia, Ohio and Mary Hobbs of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; brother Earl Miller of Manchester, Ohio; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Following cremation, burial will follow in the Charter Oak Cemetery at the convenience of the family.