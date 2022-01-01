By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Happy New Year! Here’s to hoping 2022 will be a wonderful year!

Information from AAA7 – Winter Fire Safety Tips:

House fires occur more frequently in the winter due to lack of proper safety precautions when using alternate heating sources (unattended fires, disposal of ashes too soon, improperly placed space heaters, etc.). Fire during winter storms presents a great danger because water supplies may freeze and it may be difficult for firefighting equipment to get to the fire.

Check your furnace filter each month and change when necessary. Have the furnace serviced every year.

• If you use gas, wood, or kerosene heaters, make sure gases are vented to the outside.

• Remove dust from radiators each month and keep furniture and drapes away from radiators.

· Keep space heaters away from any flammable objects. Do not keep them on carpets or flammable surfaces or near water. Check the cord for fraying. Don’t use extension cords or run electrical cords under carpets.

• Don’t use the kitchen stove to heat the home—it is dangerous.

• Install a programmable thermostat to make the home more energy efficient.

· Insulate water pipes to avoid freezing and bursting. Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Take advantage of local heating assistance funds and utility no-cutoff programs.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

• Most recent utility bills

• A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Proof of disability (if applicable)

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: – “Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.” ~Michael Josephson (b.1942), whatwillmatter.com