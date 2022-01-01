Tiffin Township featured on 2022 calendar

This photo of the Tiffin Township Trustees and Road Superintendent was recently published in the 35th edition of the Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority 2022 Calendar. After many years of photo submissions, this is the first time that Tiffin Township has been included. This provides an opportunity for only a few townships to be showcased throughout the state for their service and involvement in their communities. The Tiffin Trustees are honored that their photo was chosen, showcasing one of the township cleanup events.