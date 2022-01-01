Levida J. Hobbs, age 86, of Hudson, Florida, formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Consulate Health Care of Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida. She was born June 13, 1935 in Adams County, Ohio, daughter of the late Alvin and Elsie (Alexander) Foster. .

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Barth Hobbs; and brothers Robert and Arnold Foster.

She is survived by a son, Scott Hobbs of Hudson Flotida; grandchildren, Jeremy Hobbs of Brandon, Florida and Lori Sue Hobbs of Eaton, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Clara Biller of Milford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on January 5, 2022 at the Meeker Funeral Home, in Russellville. Pastor Boyd Lacy will officiate. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church in Seaman.