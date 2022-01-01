Fiscal emergency dominant topic at Manchester Council meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The threat of fiscal emergency, among other contentious topics, was discussed at the Manchester Village Council meeting on December 22.

“The Land Bank will be the recipients of $1.5 million. It’s called the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program. If the landowner has a piece of property, and they would like us to access and demo it, they can come into our office and sign those forms. Once we get those together, we will access the site, do asbestos, see if there is lead there, bid the demolition job and take care of it. The landowner will retain ownership of that property. If the site goes into a brownfield, has asbestos and lead, or there are gas tanks, then we will take ownership of the property until the demo is done and it has been cleaned up. Your clerk has given us about 27 addresses she wants us to look into,” said Economic and Community Development Director Holly Johnson.

Johnson invited Council to provide her with any additional properties and information they would like to see targeted.

“There are three of the six castings in place along Cemetery Street. When the project was designed, the Village Water and Sewer Department had drawings showing where items were located underground. Immediately after going from the existing catch basin across to the first catch basin we were going to set, we ran into service lines to residential properties that were not located where they were supposed to be [according to the drawings]. We found service lines to residential properties that were not shown on any records the village had,” said Steve Mack of IBI on the Storm, Sewer and Water projects.

According to Mack, some service lines were also not installed correctly.

“We were hitting those almost immediately. Your Water and Sewer Department spent almost as much time on the project as the contractor. They were trying to find things, as well. It wasn’t their fault. We also found that the main water line going up Cemetery Street was shallower than it was supposed to be. The neighbors were very cooperative. We had one instance where one house had a basement, and it was getting flooded so they installed a sub-pump. We were able to disconnect that and tie that line into the storm sewer as we were going by. We were remedying things as we were going by,” said Mack. According to Mack, the Village Water and Sewer Department provided repair parts.

“Their supply of repair parts is low because of this situation. We hit gas lines, phone cables, electric, water, sewer – if it was there, we hit it. They were expecting to put in [up to] 90 feet of pipe a day. On a good day, they were putting in 45 to 50 feet. As we move forward, we feel obligated that the parts we borrowed to make these repairs [will be reimbursed],” said Mack.

There will be $80-90,000 in extra charges to realign a waterline.

“The alignment and grade of that line are not where it was supposed to be. Another thing we found – most of that line is the old cast-iron line – there were leaks all through that waterline. There’s significant water loss in those cast-iron lines. It’s going to be an improvement to the system to replace that line,” said Mack. Any additional costs accrued will be covered with grant monies still available.

“This is my last meeting. BJ Goodwin will be here next month. We have got a lot done, and I know she will continue working to get even more done. Hopefully, she has the support of the council, and it’s not constant fighting,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

Blythe announced that after further discussion with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office will not renew the protection contract with Manchester. According to Blythe, the department will continue to respond to calls and patrol Manchester.

“The two pieces of property that [were torn down] are ready to be deeded back to the village [from the Land Bank],” said Solicitor Tom Mayes. The Land Bank has the first right of refusal should the Village choose to sell or transfer the properties.

“We did receive $17,830 from the HHS Stimulus Grant. I plan on [researching the allowable expenditures]. I have called Brittney Mustard with our local government services. We discussed the concern of the EMS budget. The fund has needed more revenue for the past two years. Without COVID-19, in 2020 the fund may have gone negative. The Village will need to operate with extreme caution in 2022 for that budget. In 2022, we will also lose a contract that brought in $120,000 in revenue. For the current year, we had that full contract, plus we had to transfer an additional $36,000 from the General Fund in November. In 2022, we’re going to need to find a way to generate the $120,000 deficit, plus the $36,000. So, we’re looking at $160,000 that we truly need for this fund. We need to make sure that expenditures are within the revenues that are being brought in. If that doesn’t happen, there may need to be another transfer from the General Fund. If you can’t generate the $160,000 and that’s what you take from the General Fund in 2022, you could truly jeopardize the fund and be back in fiscal emergency,” said Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman.

Bowman reiterated the need for caution to prevent a return to fiscal emergency.

December Bills (not regular bills):

– IBI Group: $19,732.50 – IBI Group: $17,167.50

– Worker’s Compensation: $24,702

– Stryker: $920.24

– EMS Attorn. Fees: $2,406.25

– EMS Attorn. Fees: $976.25

– S.R 52 Tree Trimming: $7,400

Councilwoman Diana Brown reported the first 12 letters were sent out on Dec. 2 to properties that “need attention first.”

“I did some checking regarding the police department. We have to file with BCI for an OCI number. Where are our radios? We had two handhelds, I think, and a car radio; we had some guns. Our inventory is the one cruiser plus the other cruiser that we probably need to dig out of the sheriff’s junkyard. We need to get that back down here as well – if they haven’t stolen the catalytic converter off of it,” said Councilman Troy Jolly.

Council opted to table the resolutions authorizing agreements between Green Township, Manchester Township, Monroe Township and Sprigg Township for fire protection in lieu of new contracts being produced to include EMS.

There were three individuals who signed up to speak at the meeting.

“How do you all expect to pay for the police department? Seriously,” said visitor Derek Insko.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson said about two months ago she made the comment that citizens want to see a levy on a ballot.

“I’ve talked to enough people in this village. That’s the first place we need to start. We need to determine how many mills need to be on a levy. Now, we have this levy presently [for the protection contract with the sheriff’s department], and it generates $48,000. We can use that, but we still need to have more millage in order to support a police department. I said we need to start there first, and let our people vote,” said Henderson.

Henderson said she believed they could get the levy in the March election.

“You’ve got more people that don’t pay taxes than you do, and they’re going to vote for the police department. You’re going to raise everyone else’s taxes for one police officer that isn’t going to do much,” said Insko.

Technically Manchester has two levies, said Jolly.

“The second one is paying for the street lights, fire, squad and police – the way it’s worded. However, all that money they just tucked in that passage to only generate $12,000 to pay for the street lights. So, we actually have another tax levy already in place,” said Jolly.

Another mil just needs to be added to it, he said.

“–but you’re going to have an EMS separately, too. Now you’re going to have a police department. We’re not a big metropolis, unless somebody is going to bring businesses in here,” said Insko.

Manchester will not going to have 24/7 police coverage, said Jolly.

“We’re going to go back to the days when we had a full-time chief and a part-time cop. The sheriff has abandoned ship, he’s not going to cover us–” said Jolly.

Insko said he sees an officer every morning and evening stationed in Manchester.

“I leave here at 4 a.m. He’s here every morning. We’ve got to do something else here. We can’t have everything under the sun. My gosh,” said Insko.

If you’re broke, you’re broke, said Insko.

“I would like to show my appreciation and thanks to Councilwoman [Irene] Shiveley, [the mayor] and Councilman [Mike] Phipps for serving the village. You’ve done a great job, and the citizens appreciate what you have done, especially Mr. Phipps, with all the years you’ve put in,” said Kevin Walters.

Walters also thanked Blythe, Bowman and Mayes for securing his personnel file from the fire department after “undue delay.”

“If you don’t put in those contracts that EMS can run, the county is not going to call out our squad? If we need to make up $160,000, it’s closer to $250,000 by the time you have the extra manpower, fuel and cost for your billing company. That’s a lot of money to make up. They need every run they can get. You can do whatever you want, but you need to think about it. Hopefully, there is something in the contract as well that states if we don’t have a squad – because we don’t have the money to support it – that relieves us of reliability. You also need to figure out how much you make per run. Figure out how much more money you need, and how many more runs you have to do. It’s substantial. It’s going to be very hard to accomplish. I want what is best for the town,” said Kyle Roehling.

Blythe took a moment to respond to the comments made about Kimmy Rogers and the department.

“He has gone above and beyond, and he did not charge us. The main reason he is not going to sign that contract is because every council meeting, in the paper, there is something about him not doing his job. That’s misinformation. They are down here more than they are anywhere else. He has given me stacks of papers. He has gone above and beyond for us. He will continue to [patrol] and answer calls. I appreciate everything he has done for us. He has always been available when I have called,” said Blythe.

Jolly said there is (at least) $140,000 in the bank earmarked to start a department.

“And nothing to bring in after it’s gone,” said Blythe.

Jolly said there is a tax lexy every year as long as people vote for it.

“That being said, in this village this year – I have gone through – we have some property owners that have not paid their property taxes. If we can get everyone to pay their taxes like they’re supposed to, a lot of budget shortfalls we wouldn’t have. I want to say with the life squad, we’re only at about a 5 percent deficit that we’re trying to figure out where to find. Again, I want to reiterate, if we can put $20,000 squirting paint on the side of a building, I’m pretty sure Manchester can raise that money,” said Jolly.

That was the citizens of the village, said Blythe.

“Before we adjourn, I’d like to thank everybody for putting up with me for the last 10 years. It’s been a pleasure serving you. I wish the new council and mayor the best of luck. God bless you all,” said Phipps.

A motion by Phipps to adjourn was seconded by Jolly, the council agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.