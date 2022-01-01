I’m sure my ‘different’ story is much the same as many of yours.

The day before Thanksgiving, about half of my family got COVID. We spent the next three weeks separated, until everyone was well again. Daily phone calls, texts to check in, front porch drop-offs, days that blended together, a few scary moments, and another holiday missed. But with the help and prayers of many wonderful family and friends, we made it through.

Christmas rolled around, and I was holding my breath. We had not all been able to get together for a family holiday in two years, because we had COVID in our family last year as well. Then the text came that a family member outside of our home just tested positive, and we had been around them a few days earlier. Oh no! We jumped into action to make sure they were okay first, knowing how scary and isolating it can be. Now, what to do about everyone else? Cancel? Test?

It was the day before Christmas Eve and although other holiday plans had to be canceled, everyone seemed well so far. I really wanted to celebrate together, but certainly didn’t want anyone else to be sick. We made a family decision to get everyone tested, then test again 24 hours later on Christmas Eve.

While awaiting everyone’s test results, I was scrolling through Facebook to see how our distant family and friends were spending their Christmas holiday. Pages were filled with beautiful family pictures. Families were sitting around the table sipping hot chocolate or making gingerbread houses in matching pajamas. Many were around beautifully decorated Christmas trees or enjoying dinner together. There were holiday dresses for church, adorable little voices lifted in song to celebrate the Christ child, and family heirloom ornaments hung with care. It was so nice to see driveways filled with cars for a family gathering once again.

I got lost in the moment for a while, and realized that finally, our family test results were in. All negatives! I knew it may be short-lived, but in that moment, it was a beautiful sight. So, our family picture looked a little different this year. Instead of smiling faces around bright colored packages, it was everyone’s name on a negative COVID test, lined up on the counter. I never thought I’d see the day when that would be one of my favorite Christmas moments.

Our family gathering was small, but so enjoyable. I got to watch everyone open the gifts I had ordered them online during my COVID fever. I vaguely remembered

doing most of it, so it was a surprise for me too. We all got a good laugh. (I’m not sure why you all got the same thing in different colors. Must have been a sale? I gave you a coloring book of teacher curse words? I don’t know… just go with it!)

Although I soaked up every moment, I was not naïve to the fact that countless families did not get the same results that we did this year. Not only are many COVID positive and sitting in isolation, but there are also those fighting for their lives. Family members are unable to enter hospital rooms, doctors and nurses are working around the clock, and there are empty seats around Christmas tables. My heart aches for them.

When we are collectively facing a virus, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ we get it, but ‘when.’ Most get through it fine. Others do not. What can we do to make someone else’s ‘when’ a little easier?

Our family has navigated this pandemic just like everyone else… the best we can. We’ve never done this before. There is no instruction book. So, our game plan has been fairly simple. We have not lived in fear, yet tried to be sensible and have the meds and supplements on hand that we will need when the test comes back positive. We are not ignorant to the fact that life could change in an instant, but we try to live it as normally and fully as possible. If the worst happened, I don’t want our kids to look back on our last few years together and remember us hiding away waiting for the worst to happen. We put our trust in God and pray that we can weather the storm when it hits.

Our decisions might not be the same as yours, and yours are probably not the same as your neighbor. Let’s not get hung up on that. Instead, let’s come alongside each other through the good and the awful, and help each other get through this.

May your 2022 be healthy and blessed.