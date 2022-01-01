By Tom Cross

“Over the years the sun from the front window at the courthouse bleached and dried out the mount”, said Jerry Copas. “It needed a complete remount to make it look acceptable for public display. The new mount will last years.”

With the permission of the Adams County Commissioners, a replica of John Schmucker’s ‘Amish Buck’ was also placed in the courthouse across the hall entrance from the courthouse buck.

The ‘Courthouse Buck’ was found by four young local boys out on a winter romp in the snow when they discovered the dead and frozen buck in a creek in 1976. At the time it was found it was considered the largest buck in the state.

The ‘Amish Buck’ was arrowed by John Schmucker during the deer archery season in 2006 and remains a world record non-typical for crossbow. For mounting the original Schmucker buck, Copas was given a replica of the antlers which he later mounted. The ‘Amish Buck’ is on loan to the county courthouse from Copas for an indefinite period of time.

“Because the courthouse was undergoing interior update with new paint it was a good time to get the buck taken down and cleaned up”, said Commissioner Ty Pell.

Assisting Jerry Copas with hanging the two bucks was Jason Hayslip and Tom Cross.

Both bucks have been featured nationally in North Americana Whitetail magazine.