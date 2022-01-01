Submitted News

The family of Esther Moore Chandler has donated over $100,000 to endow a perpetual scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved mother. From the invested principal, a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded yearly to support study by Adams Countians in one of the Health Care Sciences.

Mrs. Chandler was born in Scioto County. As a young woman she was involved in the community and church and played sports— softball— on organized teams. She was a giver, a dynamic and energetic woman with a generous heart as well as immense strength of character and resolve. She and her husband Joe raised their children and farmed in Tiffin Township until her death in 1957.

Her children, sons Don (Marilyn), Bob (Shirley), Wayne (daughter Mikko) and daughter Carol Sue (Michael), felt the empowerment of her spirit and love in their lives and want her goodness and generosity to be always remembered.

The Scholarship is a tribute to her and will be a benefit to Adams Countians for generations to come.

The family has been impressed by the work of the Adams County Medical Foundation and the generous gifts given by other families in memory of Drs. Ashley, Stevens and Mathias, and decided that the Foundation would be the perfect trustee for the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship.