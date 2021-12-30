Ruth Joanne Hemmings, 83 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Ruth Joanne was born in Peebles, Ohio, on October 10, 1938, the daughter of the late Ralph and Lela (Mendenhall) Hemmings. Her life’s work was in the health care field in the region, being a physical therapy assistant for Adams County Hospital for many years, and later working in home health. She is survived by several cousins and many friends. She was passionate about her patients and lived her life in her own way.

Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a,m, at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles with Dave Hopkins officiating the services.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.