Rodney E. Ball, 82 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his residence.

Rodney was born on November 2, 1939, in Owensville, Ohio, the son of the late Norman and Nellie Pauline (Thatcher) Ball. Rodney attended the Union Hill Community Church. He worked as a farmer.

In addition to his parents, Rodney was also preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert Ball, Richard Ball, Junior “Bud” Ball, and Denny Ball. Rodney is survived by his sons, Randy Ball of Peebles, Terry Ball of West Union and Jerry and Amanda Ball of Peebles; and his daughter, Teresa Ball of Peebles. Rodney also leaves two brothers, Paul Ball and Wayne Ball, both of West Union; and six sisters, Jean Green of West Union, Deloris Roberts of Seaman, Katie Davis of Mt. Orab, Beverly Mathias of Cherry Fork, Betty Stiles of Cincinnati, and Wilma Koenig of West Union.

.Funeral services followed the visitation on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Union Hill Community Church with Jerry Ball officiating. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice of Hope, Maysville, Kentucky, in Rodney’s honor.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.