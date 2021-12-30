Robert C. King, 81 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his residence.

Robert was born on December 27, 1940, in Jackson, Kentucky, the son of the late Benjamin and Roxie (Francis) King.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; four sons, Melvin King, Jeffery King, Anthony King, and Robert King; and a daughter, Glenna Hackworth.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betsy (Barrett) King, whom he married on September 30, 1961; and two daughters, Vickie Arendt of Florida and Lisa McIntosh of Peebles; a brother, Benny King of Indiana; and a sister, Janet of Indiana. Robert will be missed by his 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service, to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.