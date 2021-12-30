COLUMBUS – Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, director of the Ohio Department of Health, today announced that the Ohio Department of Health has aligned with CDC’s recently updated quarantine and isolation guidance released earlier this week.

“Evidence shows that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to symptom onset, and in the 2-3 days after symptoms begin,” explained Dr. Vanderhoff. “The CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance takes the latest science and evidence into consideration, with a focus on testing, masking, and symptom monitoring – similar to Ohio’s reduced quarantine guidelines in the state’s ‘mask to stay’ and ‘test to play’ guidance.”

The Ohio Department of Health has released a flow chart based on the CDC’s updated guidance following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 5 days. However, if symptoms are improving, isolation may end on the sixth day following either symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test if the person consistently wears a mask for the next five days. Detailed quarantine and isolation guidance are available in the flow chart. The Ohio Department of Health has also updated K-12 school quarantine guidance including “mask to stay” and “test to play” timelines accordingly.

There are many opportunities in Ohio to be vaccinated, including walk-in and scheduled appointments statewide at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments. There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans. Ohioans can check their eligibility and book an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634.

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.