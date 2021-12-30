John D. Hanson, ae 84 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. John was born February 20, 1937 in Manchester, Ohio to the late William and Ethel (Bennington) Hanson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son John Anthony Hanson and two sisters, Lilliam Baker and Alvena Dunkin.

Survivors include his wife Judy Hanson of West Union; daughter Donna Mae Hanson of West Union; son Michael Keith Hanson Sr. of Keene, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Tim Purdin officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.