2021 Holiday Classic- December 28 Recaps

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Game One- Varsity Girls- North Adams 57 West Union 31

The North Adams Lady Devils overcame another slow start to advance to the 2021 Holiday Classic championship game with a 57-31 win over the West Union Lady Dragons.

West Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes, holding the Lady Devils scoreless for the first three minutes. North Adams rallied to score the next nine to take the lead but West Union came back to lead 11-9 after one.

A three-pointer early in the second quarter by Laney Ruckel gave the Lady Devils the lead for good and their patented pressure defense took control of the contest, propelling North Adams to a 27-18 halftime advantage.

Things did get interesting in the third quarter as the Lady Devils went ice cold from the field, going scoreless for over seven minutes. After three periods of play, the Lady Dragons looked poised to make a run for the upset, trailing just 31-25.

But over the final eight minutes, North Adams coach Rob Davis turned on the switch again and his Lady Devils lit it up for 26 points, with a key six-point spurt from Harlee Brand helping her team to the win and another berth in the Classic finals.

Keetyn Hupp led the winners with 16 points, with Laney Ruckel and Harlee Brand adding 8 each.

West Union was led by 13 points from Molly Purcell and 9 from Lexie Rowe.

Game Two- Varsity Boys- North Adams 64 West Union 23

Game two of the December 28 session of the Holiday Classic matched the North Adams Green Devils and the winless West Union Dragons. The Devils were heavily favored coming into the match up and lived up to that billing, punching their ticket to the championship game with a 64-23 victory.

The Dragons managed to keep things close early, the game was tied midway through the opening period, but then the turnover and missed shot bugs hit West Union and the Devils took full advantage, rolling to a 43-10 halftime advantage.

The third quarter saw the Dragons score as many as they had the entire first half , but that barely dented the North Adams lead. Devils’ coach Nathan Copas emptied his bench early in the third quarter and when his team’s lead extended to 35 points, the OHSAA running clock rule went into effect, making the entire second half go by quickly.

When the final horn sounded, the Devils had cruised into the Classic title game in a game that also counted in the standings of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, as all four first-round games would,

Eleven North Adams players dented the scoring column, led by three in double figures- Bransyn Copas with 13, Caleb Rothwell 11, and Avery Anderson 10.

West Union was paced by 10 points from Braxton Shoemaker.

Game Three- Varsity Girls- Peebles 47 Manchester 12

The second girls varsity contest of semi-final night was a rematch of a game earlier this season. The host girls team, the Peebles Lady Indians, faced the Manchester Lady Greyhounds , a team Peebles had handled easily in their previous encounter.

This Classic/SHAC match up started very sluggish on both sides and pretty much stayed that way for 32 minutes. The Lady Indians opened the game with a 4-0 advantage until a Payton Johnson three-ball in the first quarter’s final minute made it 7-0 after one.

In the second stanza, the Lady Indians found a little groove and the bottom of the net more often as they put up 20 points. Manchester finally got on the board at the 4:00 mark on a baseline runner by Kileigh Mitchell, who later swished a three-pointer, the only first half points for the Lady Hounds. Peebles got back-to-back triples from Kenzie Morrison and coasted into halftime with a 27-5 advantage.

The pace was slow again after the break with the outcome no longer in doubt. Peebles led 41-7 after three and a Natalee Workman free throw early in the final quarter set the running clock into effect. With reserves on the floor for both sides, time quickly ran out and the Lady Indians moved to the Classic Championship game with the 47-12 triumph.

As usual, the duo of Kenzie Morrison and Payton Johnson led the Peebles scoring attack with 17 and 16 points respectively.

Kileigh Mitchell topped Manchester with 8.

Game Four- Boys Varsity- Peebles 85 Manchester 80

The final match up of the night was a varsity boys battle that turned out to be the most exciting game of the evening. The contest matched two teams that were both likely than their records indicated- the host Peebles Indians and the Manchester Greyhounds.

A technical foul called on the Hounds in pregame warm ups turned out to be quite costly as it put the blue and gold in an early hole that they spent the rest of the night digging out of. After getting that early lead, the Indians used the offensive prowess of guard Zane Porter to take a 20-13 lead after one quarter of fast-paced action.

The Hounds rallied in the second quarter, doing most of their damage with some of their 10 three-pointers on the night. With Manchester’s leading scorer, Isaiah Scott, on the bench with foul trouble the Tribe pushed their lead to double digits late in the half, but a long three at the buzzer by the Hounds’ Leland Horner cut the Peebles lead to 38-31 at the intermission.

In the third quarter it looked as if the Indians were going to run away and hide. Peebles head coach Josh Arey must have give the “get the ball to Alan McCoy” speech at halftime and his team follwed instructions as the senior McCoy had a huge third quarter, racking up 16 points as the host squad extended their lead to a seemingly comfortable 65-49 after three.

The Greyhounds didn’t get that memo, however, as the put together a furious fourth quarter comeback, cutting the Peebles lead down to just four points late after a three-point basket by Scott and an acrobatic three-point play from Ryland Wikoff. Much of this game was spent at the charity stripe as the two sides combined for 56 free throws and it was the free tosses down the stretch that allowed the Indians to hang on to their shrinking lead. Peebles hist 14 of 17 freebies in the fourth quarter and hung on for an 85-80 win.

The victorious Indians had just five players in the scoring column, but all five hit double figures, led by 24 points from Alan McCoy. Zane Knechtly added 16, Zane Porter 15, Cory Reed 14, and Mason Sims 13.

Isaiah Scott led the Greyhounds and all scorers with 34 points, joined in double figured by Ryland Wikoff with 18.

December 29 Consolation/Championship Schedule

3 p.m. Girls Consolation- West Union vs. Manchester

4:30 p.m. Boys Consolation- West Union vs. Manchester

6 p.m. Girls Championship- North Adams vs. Peebles

7:30 p.m. Boys Championship- North Adams vs. Peebles