The Fence Broken

The time is circa 1876 and Victoria Wickerham, daughter of John and Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham and sister to Lois has left home to obtain an education.

To get more than just a country school education was not easy for the young people of The Ridge. It is said that where there is a will there is a way. Everyone agreed that Victoria Wickerham had the will and she felt it was up to herself to make the way. “Faith and works go together,” was her motto!

Her starting point was the small pittance she was able to save from her meager pay as a subscription schoolteacher. This gave her a term in County Normal. She then taught both in Ohio and in Kentucky, worked as a housemaid at intervals, climbed the tall old shellbark hickory trees on her parent’s farm (John Milligan & Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham) and with a long pole battered off the nuts. These she sold for fifty cents per bushel. The goal she hoped to attain was enrollment in the Hillsboro Academy. This she eventually achieved but not until she was twenty-seven. Embarrassment often was coupled with hardship. Thriftily she took care of her one good pair of shoes, spoken of as “fine” shoes. On wet days she wore her much worn everyday ones to Normal school and was called “Old Shoes” behind her back.

Class distinction based on financial status was strong then, she found, and she was “snooted” by some in college because she waited on tables. On the other hand, the beautiful, talented and wealthy Marion Hunter chose her as her closest friend.

Her difficulty acquiring higher education was typical. Her long hard struggle had started before she was hardly grown. Even when grown she was so small that the nickname of Toe, given her in childhood, clung for many years before it evolved into Tora.

She always said she was handicapped by a different start from other Covenanter children. Almost always they were named for some person famous in church history or for a Biblical character. The nickname Toe quite undid any feeling that being named for a famous Queen had put her on an equal plane with her sister, brothers, and other children of the church.

The odd names of Cargill, Gibson, Whitelaw, Mechlanthon and Gailey were named for Bible women, but Aunt Grizzell bore her favorite name, a name of one of those banished first Covenanters to come to America. Why couldn’t this name have been passed on to her? Perhaps because it was nicknamed “Grizzy.” Even that was not as bad as Toe!

The story of Victoria’s teaching days I remember. West Fork was out of bounds because of several days of spring rains, so she would have to remain at her boarding place over the weekend. Her school was not far from the United Presbyterian church. At least, the Unity church (Unity is the name for a small village in Oliver Twp., in Adams County just a few miles from “The Ridge”) was within walking distance of where she boarded with an old couple by the name of Criswell.

Roads were muddy and many would be walking to church. With this in mind, Victoria arose early on Sabbath morning.

When three or four girls her own age came walking by to church; she was ready to go although the “occasional hearing” rule had been given special attention recently. Victoria was loyal to her church in general, but she believed such an attitude was not right. Yet it was not without a guilty feeling that she entered the United Presbyterian church, the first time she had ever attended any other than the Gaileyite Covenanter.

She found very little difference in the service, for Psalms were sung without music just as in her own church. The Sabbath school was a new experience and she felt it was supplying a need within the church, for some children of the community who came would be receiving no Christian training in the home.

On the way back to her boarding place they were passing a home where an organ had been recently purchased. One of the girls said she was very thirsty, and they stopped for a drink.

There were several young people in the parlor. How these girls – who were taught that the playing of music or singing of hymns on the Sabbath day was very wrong – became enticed, is something to be felt only by those so disciplined in their youth.

These young girls were not entirely unfamiliar with hymns. They could be sung through the week, but being prejudiced against them as songs of worship, they were seldom heard.

Standing in the kitchen getting their thirst quenched, they heard organ music coming from the parlor. Several voices were raised in song:

“Abide with me, fast falls the eventide

The darkness deepens; Lord, with me abide

When other helpers fail and comforts flee,

Help of the helpless, O abide with me.

Swift to its close ebbs out life’s little day;

Earth’s joys grow dim; its glories pass away;

Change and decay in all around I see;

O Thou who changes not, abide with me.

I need Thy presence every passing hour;

What but thy grace can foil the tempter’s power;

Who like thyself my guide and stay can be?

Through cloud and sunshine, O abides with me.”

As the girls listened, a deep heavenly thrill seemed to pass through each one, and when Mrs. Smith invited, “Come on in, girls, and hear the music.” They seemed irresistibly drawn by an unseen power into the room where they sat and listened as the singing continued:

My faith looks up Thee; Thou Lamb of Calvary, Savior Divine,

Now hear me while I pray; Take all my sins away,

O let me from this day; Be wholly thine.

May Thy rich grace impart; Strength to my fainting heart,

My zeal inspire; As Thou hast died for me,

O may my love to Thee; Pure, warm and changeless be, A living fire.

When life’s dark maze I tread; And griefs around me spread,

Be Thou my guide; Bid darkness turn to day;

Wipe sorrow’s tears away; Nor let me ever stray; From Thee aside.

News spread fast in the community that these girls had stopped on the Sabbath Day and listened to music and hymn singing. Two of the United Presbyterian girls, though in their late teens, were soundly spanked by parents. When the story reached The Ridge, Victoria (age 21) was brought up in session and severely reprimanded. But for Victoria at least, and I don’t doubt for the others also, the fence was broken, and no spanking or reprimanding could mend it. She cherished and loved the Psalms and sang them to her dying day but never again was intolerant with those who worshipped God with the hymns and music.

I was able to research the 1870 Oliver Twp., Adams County census and found a Samuel and Levinah Smith that may have been the family mentioned in this story. The Smith family were Presbyterians. According to the 1860 census, they had eight children. They moved to Iowa before 1880. Samuel died in 1885 in Iowa and Levinah died in 1894 in Kansas. They had several children that relocated to Iowa with them. The Criswell family that Victoria was boarding with was difficult to trace as well. There was a John H. B. and Elizabeth Criswell that lived in Oliver Twp. with no children. They were in their late 40’s and are buried in the Tranquility cemetery. A Wm Criswell & his sister Eliza also lived in Oliver Twp. at this time. They were also in their late 40’s. Couldn’t find an older Creswell couple to connect her with. Of course, maybe ’40s to her was considered old.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.