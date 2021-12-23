WU Village Council releases official minutes of November 23 meeting

Submitted News

West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m, on November 23, 2021, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Lige Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on November 9, 2021 with the addition of May 10 and 24, 2022 on the Council meeting dates, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2021-24 authorizing the Council for the Village of West Union to have the Adams County Auditor assess clean-up and mowing billings to property taxes, motion by Randy Brewer, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Resolution 2021-25 authorizing the West Union Water/Sewer Department to have the Adams County Auditor assess utility billings that cannot be collected to the property taxes, motion Steve Rothwell, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Resolution 2021-11 Amend 2021 Appropriations – 2906 EMS – Medicare/Medicaid/Billing; 5601 Sewer Debt Services Fund; 5721 Water Debt Service Fund, motion by Steve Rothwell, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Ordinance 2021-14 water rates to the customers of the West Union Water/Sewer Department; first reading.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

Kirker spoke to Council on a bill for the telemetry system from Micro-Comm, motion by Steve Rothwell to pay this billing out of the General Fund, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Kent Bryan, CT Consultants informed Council that the new wastewater plant has been running since August. The Crackle Project will have the pump station installed by February and March. The Panhandle Project probably will not start until January. Bryan will get with the Clerk for the money carryovers in the 2022 budget for all of the projects.

Danni Studebaker, WULS advised Council that the squad has had 145 runs in the month of November and a total of 1,991 for the year 2021. She discussed patient transfers, selling one of the old life squads, and the URSA grant money. The Clerk asked where Council wants the new life squad payment to come from in the 2022 budget. Council decided the payment should be paid from the General Fund.

Tim Sanderson, Police Chief told Council about Shane Young wanting to work 12 to 20 hours per week as a part-time officer. Motion by Randy Brewer to hire Young with a signed contract, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Sanderson informed Council about a few problem properties in the Village, the Solicitor will be checking into the matter.

The Mayor told Council the OCJS Grants have been set up and members may be added to the calendar.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief reported the Fire Department had 32 runs this month, for a total of 417 this year. The Fire Chief discussed the billing company, Cost Recovery, no action was taken. He also discussed a tax levy being on the spring ballot. Motion by Jason Francis to pursue the insurance policy levels on structure fires, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor told Council he had spoken to UDF about the no left turns, and will visit this problem in 30 days. He spoke on the OPERS rates and he will be reviewing the Police Department Policy & Procedure Manual.

The Mayor read a letter from the West Union Lions Club about the Christmas Tree Lighting Parade on November 27, 2021. The parade will start at 6 p.m., the Lions Club requested help with the parade, EMS, Fire Department and Police Department will be there to help.

The Clerk informed Council she will not here on December 1, 2021; she will be at the year-end training.

Shelley Gifford, Treasurer requested that December water billing from Adams County Regional Water be paid out of the General Fund. Motion by Randy Brewer for the request, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council Member Mark Brewer discussed a few items: Police having a report for this meeting; signs on North Street; rehab moving into the Village; Zoning; Christmas bonus; and Bill Lewis Computer’s invoice.

Council member Steve Rothwell is calling a Finance Committee meeting at 5:45 p.m. on December 14, 2021. Council member Jason Francis informed Council there is a Zoning Board meeting on December 14, 2021 at 6 p.m., Francis is requesting a report from the Police Department the second meeting of the month with the total of runs. He also discussed Capital Funding for the North Street Project and SR 41 Shared Path Project.

At this time, Francis and Brewer informed Council about the Police and Safety Meeting. Council member Donna Young asked Danni Studebaker, WULS and J,R, Kirker, Fire Chief to have a monthly report. She also discussed the Enforcement Officer hours, no action was taken.

Motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel (hiring and compensation), second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to have Kylie Walters join the West Union Volunteer Fire Department, with a six-month probationary period, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: four yea, Mark Brewer and Randy Brewer – no vote, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis to have Randy Walters join the West Union Volunteer Fire Department, with a six-month probationary period, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: five yea, Mark Brewer – no vote: motion passed.

Council member Steve Rothwell requested the time be changed for the Finance Committee meeting on December 14, to 5:30 p.m. with discussion on water rates; fine reimbursement; and Christmas bonus.

Motion by Randy Brewer to adjourn, second Francis, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.