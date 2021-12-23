By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Peebles High School will be the site of the 27th annual Holiday Classic Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, with all the Adams County girls and boys varsity squads competing for a year’s worth of bragging rights. Because of COVID issues, last year’s tourney was cancelled but this year the action returns to the hardwood.

The 2021 Classic begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 as the North Adams Lady Devils and the West Union Lady Dragons will tip things off. That will be followed by a 4:30 p.m. match up featuring the varsity boys teams from North Adams and West Union.

At 6 p.m. it will be another girls match up, this time the Manchester Lady Greyhounds facing off with one of the host teams, the Peebles Lady Indians. The first night of Classic action concludes with the varsity boys teams from Manchester and Peebles battling each other. Of not, because of scheduling, all of these semi-final Classic games count as games in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

On Wednesday, December 29, the girls consolation game will begin at 3 p.m., followed at 4:30 by the boys consolation game. At 6 p.m. the girls Classic championship game will tip off, followed by the boys title game at 7:30 p.m.

No passes will be accepted at the gate for the Holiday Classic.