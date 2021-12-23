Commissioners hold busy December 6 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on December 6, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward and Ty Pell. Barbara Moore was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Bohl via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms, Prosecutor David Kelley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending December 3, 2021; Adams County Veterans Services Monthly Report for November 2021.

The board discussed ARPA funding requests to include employee stipends, adding of additional personnel, revenue loss based on amounts prior to covid pandemic onset, and replacement of equipment and renovations not related to covid pandemic. Also discussed was employee health insurance coverage policy commencement date.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the request for payroll expenses due to increases in runs due to covid pandemic for the Adams County Emergency Medical Services at a cost of $280,000 as presented by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.9 Payroll Costs for Public Health Safety and Other Public Sector Staff Responding to COVID 19. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Blanket Travel Request/2022; Personnel-Employee resignations.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve 2022 Blanket Travel Authorization for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Counties included in the travel authorization include: Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Union, Vinton, Warren and Washington Counties in Ohio, and Mason County in Kentucky. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the resignations of Lindsey Crothers as Eligibility Referral Specialist II and Lois Hackworth as CSEA Investigator I at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective December 29,2021 as submitted by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond, Health Department Fiscal Officer Stephanie Edgington, Health Department Assistant Fiscal Officer Amanda Fraley, Environmental Health Director Jason Work, and Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel met with the board to discuss a proposed agreement between the Adams County Job and Family Services and the Adams County Health Department for office space lease at the Rice Drive building. A shared cost agreement for actual expenses other than electric and water/sewer will be put into place, and the County will absorb the electric and water costs based on utilized square footage of the Health Department. Terms including length of lease agreement will be negotiated. Ownership of the building will be determined prior to any agreement.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: EPA Funding- Available funding for water and sewer infrastructure; application will be submitted for Winchester Industrial Park; Welcome Center sewer project on schedule; Adams County Training Center Retaining Wall Project has commenced; Fire inspection for 33 Spruce Lane building scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A teleconference was held with Ralph Captain concerning illegally dumped refuse on Churn Creek Road. Mr. Pell discussed with Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms concerning Probation Community Service assignment for removal of debris.

EMS Chief Peggy McCleese, Assistant Chief Adam Dozier and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: Eagle Creek Township agreement for EMS services; Fuel card system- Employee reimbursement due to Voyage Fleet system down; buck-up source for fuel purchases discussed; EMS Station #500 personnel; squad leases; squad building proposed lease agreement; Brush Creek Motorsports final remittance received.

A teleconference was held with Carlos Stapleton, WAI Construction Group, Inc. to discuss commencement date of Block Repair Project at 33 Spruce Lane, West Union. All supplies are in place for work to commence on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Paul Brown met with the board to give appreciation for efforts of Commissioner Pell on the Veterans Day Services along with opening of the courthouse for the lighting of the Courthouse Christmas tree.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to sign a Letter of Intent for Carry-over of Uncommitted Non-Primary Entitlement (NPE) Grant Funds for FY 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to submit the FY 2022-FY2031 Airport Capital Improvement Program (ACIP) plan to the Federal Airport Administration and Ohio Department of Transportation-Division of Aviation. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) Certification of Performance for the Phase II Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project and authorize Commissioner Pell sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an executive session at 10:57 a.m. with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Prosecutor David Kelley to discuss Pending Court Action-Villages of Manchester and West Union vs. Adams County Commissioners in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 11:29 a.m.

Dale Egbert, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, met with the board to present a check in the amount of $125,212.15 from the sale of timber harvested from public lands. The funds will be distributed as follows: County- $31,303.04, Franklin Township- $2,226.26, Green Township- $61.59, Jefferson Township- $29,015.18, Manchester LSD- $123.18, Ohio Valley LSD- $62,482.90. Total Payment- $125,212.15.

Auditor David Gifford met with the board to discuss the following issues: ARPA Request for scanning of permanent documents in Auditor’s office- no action taken at this time; Proper expenditures of funding for new hire orientation meals in the Engineer Department and low dose aspirin in the Common Pleas Court; CARES Act Grant unencumbered funds to be returned, including interest. Subgrant unencumbered funds will need returned to Grantor; EMS ARPA request for payroll reimbursement.

The board discussed the Courthouse Interior Paint Project including painting of the upper-level hallway including magistrate and jail entrance hallway. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms stated there is no easy way to stop painting from one floor to another without painting all. The decision was made to paint the upper level for a uniform appearance at a cost of $3,000.00. The Commissioners are completing a general maintenance overall improvement for the Courthouse which also includes replacement of jail and courthouse elevators, window and door replacement, power washing the exterior, sidewalk replacement, security implementation and updating of light bulbs. Also discussed were placement of the Courthouse and Schmucker bucks and reimbursements for meal lunches for new county personnel orientation.

Mr. Pell plans to attend the opioid litigation discussion at the CCAO Winter Conference.

Recorder Chris Moore met with the board to review the 2022 budget including establishing baseline for salary to include the two and a half percent increase. The line was adjusted from the 2021 budget due to a salary retirement payout which occurred in January 2021. Also discussed were personnel and ARPA fund request for scanning of permanent documents in the Recorder’s office.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with Avenu Government Systems, LLC for scanning and indexing of permanent documents including plats and maps in the Adams County Recorder’s office in the amount of $372,371.15 as requested by Recorder Chris Moore. Vote: All aye.

Prosecutor David Kelley and Paralegal Diana Young met with the board to review the 2022 budget for the Prosecutor’s office. Also discussed was personnel and constraints on legal counsel under ORC.

Clerk of Courts Larry Heller met with the board to review the 2022 budget for the Courts. Also discussed were personnel; storage proposal Letter of Intent; and proposed salary step increases which will be generated from Title Department transfer.

Adams County Engineer Lee Pertuset, Resources Manager Michael Hughes, and Administrative Assistant Jennifer Grooms met with the board to discuss health insurance commencement dates. Mr. Hughes was asking for concessions for (2) two newly hired employees who will not be covered under the county health insurance policy until January 1, 2022. Per Resolution #2020-135 effective May 1, 2020 health insurance coverage will not be effective for anyone hired between the 2nd-31st of any given month until the first day of the month following their employment date. The policy guideline was added to the 2021/2022 Best Practices Personnel Policy which was emailed to elected officials and department heads on November 2, 2021. If concessions are made to this policy a precedence would be set for the future and hence there would be no reason to have a policy. Discussion also included COBRA coverage for these newly hired employees.

Recorder Chris Moore discussed health insurance coverage for spouses of employees covered under the county insurance policy. Per Res: 2015-440, Spousal Waiver- current policyholders are grandfathered, but any new employee or current employee trying to add their spouse going forward will not be eligible for spousal coverage if the spouse has other coverage available to them elsewhere. No resolution has been enacted to rescind this guideline.

A teleconference was held with David Fullam to discuss the Courthouse Interior Paint Project. Authorization was given for Mr. Fullam to paint the upper level of the interior courthouse hallway, magistrate and jail entrance hallways, stairs, doors, and door frames for the cost of $3,000.00.

Human Resources/Budgetary Director Katherine Smith updated the Commissioners on a Defensive Driver Training Program that was held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the Annex Conference room. There were 18 participants for the program titled “Coaching the Experienced Driver PLUS” through CORSA.

Treasurer Lisa Newman presented for review the 2021 DTAC Report for the collection of delinquent taxes in Adams County.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.