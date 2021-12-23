Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane Knox

The Adams County Public Library will be closed on the following days for the Holidays: Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25, Monday, December 27, Friday, December 31, Saturday, January 1, and Monday, January 3. We wish you a Happy Holiday and New Year!

If you want to work in Adams County, Ohio, and you like working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public, we are looking for you. We are currently looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Public Library. This position is full-time at 40 hours per week; and starts at $10.13 per hour with adjustments for library experience and education. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org then click, “Come Join Our Team” to complete the online job application and upload your resume. You can also view the job description and Personnel Grooming and Conduct Policy. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Browse our online resources. Go to our website, hover over “Resources,” and click the “Online Resources” tab for Ohio Web databases and more, including Academic Search Premier, Ancestry Library Edition, Chilton Library, Consumer Health Complete, Kids InfoBits, Medline, Ohio Means Jobs, Oxford Research Encyclopedias, Primary Search, etc. Use these resources for school assignments, job searches, and genealogy research. If you can’t find what you are looking for, contact the library; our staff will be glad to help you with your research.

Check out what’s available on Libby. Libby is the mobile app for the Ohio Digital Library, a great place to check out eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and videos. You can read your checkouts in your browser or download the Libby app for your mobile devices. In addition, you can borrow up to 10 titles at once and place requests for up to 10 titles that aren’t available. To check out an item, you just need your library card number and PIN. No library card? No problem. Go to our website, click on “Catalog” then click the “Sign Up for a Library Card” tab.

If you are interested in our library policies and services, go to our website, hover over “At the Library,” and click on the “Policies and Services” tab. You will be directed to a page that describes the following policies: Library Card, Borrowing Library Materials, and Internet and Computer Use. You can also view the following services: Copy, print, fax, scan, lamination, earbuds, and USB drives. Need tech help? Call the Peebles Library to schedule an appointment for one-on-one assistance with your laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

We are open from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For updates, please check our social media and website at adamscolibrary.org. Questions? Stop in or call the library; we are here to serve our community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.