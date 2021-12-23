“The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion— to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the LORD for the display of his splendor.” Isaiah 61:1-3

Jesus taking on flesh, living a sinless life, dying as a perfect substitute- loyal to every letter of the law, and raising to life again-victorious over sin and death- was always the solution, the only solution, that the plan of redemption hinged upon.

The fallen state of mankind and the depravity humanity came as no surprise to God. He created humans to rule and flourish on His beautiful earth, but sin changed that. God knew it would, which is why He had the loving foreknowledge to implement His plan of redemption. Everything following the fall in Genesis has been building upon God’s master plan of redeeming for Himself a holy remnant. This sanctified select will one day rule with Jesus on the new earth thus bringing completion to God’s grand plan for humanity. Redemption isn’t something far away. It’s happening now. Every heart that’s changed, every sin avoided, every spirit communing with God is the work of redemption.

Merriam Webster’s Dictionary has many definitions for the word “redeem”. To redeem something means: “ to buy back, to free from what distresses, to free from captivity by payment, to help overcome, to release from blame or debt, to free from the consequences from sin, to change for the better, to repair, to restore, to remove the obligation of by payment, to exchange for something of value, to make worthwhile.”

These definitions are encouraging no matter what the object being redeemed is. But when these definitions are applied to people, to our friends, our neighbors, ourselves they take on much more weight. It’s a beautiful thing to know we aren’t defined by our brokenness or our mistakes, but we are defined by what we do with the unmatchable gift of salvation. If we accept the free gift of Jesus, God has redeemed us from a life apart from Him.

Isaiah 61:1-3 isn’t necessarily recognized as a Christmas reading, however, as we celebrate Jesus’ birth and the reason for His coming, this reading is the perfect testament that necessitated His coming. Jesus came to give His life in exchange for

many. Jesus understood the law which stated for any sin there must be blood as payment. The wages of sin is death. Jesus shed His own pure blood to buy us back, to pay for the sins we have committed. He came to be our Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, and Prince of Peace who can free us from all the things that harrow and distress us. He paid the sinners prince in hell fulfilling the obligation and rising in victory. He exchanged his glorious self which is the full radiance of God for us whose best acts are not but filthy rags. Wow, what an exchange. He came to give us a place in His Father’s house. He came to make use worthwhile ambassadors of a better place, a people longing for a holy eternal city. Jesus came to bind us up; to repair the broken pieces within us and to restore hope and charity and love and grace, mercy and faithfulness. He came to give us what sin has stolen from us- life, hope, and a future. He came to give us a place of value in a kingdom much better than the world we live in now.

“They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.” Oaks a large trees representative of life, strength, and quality. It’s God’s desire that all come to know Him. Jesus told His disciples, right before His ascension, to reach all people. All people ought to be strong oak trees, representations of God’s loving, redemptive work. The Oak tree is a testament to faithfulness. We testify about God’s faithfulness. If we celebrate Jesus’ birth at Christmas, and we are to be strong trees, does this mean we’re all a little bit like a Christmas tree*? We shine our little lights pointing ever to the reason for the season.

*The Christmas tree reference is for jolliness only and not meant to promote what was once seen as a pagan symbol.

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” 1:14

“A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a Branch will bear fruit.” Isaiah 11:1