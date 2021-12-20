Three in double figures as Lady Indians roll by Manchester

Peebles senior Marisa Moore scored 12 points in the Lady Indians’ 57-0 win at Manchester. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) Peebles’ Summer Bird goes up for a fourth quarter shot attempt in the Lady Indians’ big win at Manchester on December 16. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping their first two decisions of the 2021-22 season, Coach Sidney Pell and the Peebles Lady Indians varsity squad made it six wins in a row on Thursday, December 16 as they traveled south to face the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. for the Lady Hounds, the current season has been a tough one with only one win in eight outings coming into Thursday night, leaving the Lady Indians as heavy favorites in the match up.

That proved to be the case as the Peebles squad placed three players in double figures- Payton Johnson, Kenzie Morrison and Marisa Moore- all of whom outscored the entire Manchester team, and cruised to a 57-10 conference win.

“We’ve got six in a row now and we’re playing pretty well but we have some tough games coming up,” said Coach Pell. “We’re excited and kind of getting to the meat of our schedule now but I;m happy with where we’re at tight now.”

It was a dreary Thursday night outside and the game before a small crowd inside reflected the same as both teams began the contest looking like they were moving through quicksand. The Lady Hounds actually had a lead, albeit at 2-0 after a basket at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter by Kyleigh Mitchell. Unfortunately for the home team, they did not score again for over six minutes while the Lady Indians went to work and reeled off 18 straight. In that 18-0 run, Peebles got three-pointers from Morrison and Moore, plus three baskets from Johnson to take the huge lead for good. A bucket by Manchester’s Maddie Dunn broke the run but a pair of Johnson charity throws left the visitors on top 20-4 after one.

The second quarter was more of the same as the Lady Indians opened it with a Johnson three and a Moore two on their first two possessions. Baskets by Jayden Breeze and Taylor Rideout made it 28-8 Peebles, but then the Lady Indians ran off the final 15 points of the second stanza to take a huge 43-8 halftime advantage.

With the 35-point difference on the scoreboard, the OHSAA running clock rule took effect for the entire second half, meaning that the time flew by and naturally, scoring dropped off considerably. Manchester got the first bucket of the third period from Daya Morgan, their only points of the quick eight-minute span. In the meantime, the Lady Indians got a basket from Natalee Workman, a Johnson three-point play stick back by Summer Bird, and another Johnson bucket to lead 52-10.

With both teams emptying their benches, the fourth quarter went rapidly and the only points went up on the Peebles side, a basket by Morrison, a Caydence Carroll free throw, and a bucket from Abigail Smalley that accounted for the final points in the Lady Indians’ sixth win of the season.

Payton Johnson again led Peebles with 20 points, with Kenzie Morrison adding 16. The third Lady Indians to hit double figures was Marisa Moore with 12.

Manchester may have had the most balanced scoring in history, five players who scored two points each- Kyleigh Mitchell, Maddie Dunn, Daya Morgan, Jayden Breeze and Taylor Rideout.

Fans can catch these same two teams matched up against each other in the first round of the upcoming Holiday Classic as they will meet on December 28 at 6 p.m. on the hardwood of Peebles High School.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

20 23 9 5 —57

Manchester

4 4 2 0 —10

Peebles (57):

Workman 2 0-2 4, Moore 5 0-2 12, Morrison 6 2-2 16, Johnson 7 4-8 20, Smalley 1 0-0 2, Carroll 0 1-2 1, Bird 1 0-1 2, Team 22 7-17 57.

Manchester (10): Mitchell 1 0-0 2, M. Dunn 1 0-2 2, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Rideout 1 0-1 2, Breeze 1 0-0 2, Team 5 0-3 10.

three-Point Goals:

Peebles (6)- Moore 2, Morrison 2, Johnson 2