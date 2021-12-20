Seaman holds Tree Lighting Ceremony

Submitted News

It was definitely a group effort for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Seaman on November 27. The Junior Auxiliary members from Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 made it quite a night with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, “treat” bags and refreshments for everyone.

Santa made his arrival at Lions Community Park thanks to the Seaman Fire Department with sirens and lights flashing. The kids were allowed to check out Santa’s unique ride, just a little different from his usual sleigh.

The tree lights came to life and all enjoyed the beautiful sight before moving across the street to the Legion Post where a bit of a scuffle ensued…seems the Grinch wanted to take Santa’s place of honor. With the help of the Seaman Police Department he was escorted to another seat in the hall and Santa began his visit with all the children present.

Over 100 treat bags were handed out, many thanks to Trina Sparks, Lisa Rothwell and Winchester Wholesale for making that possible. Hot chocolate, coffee and cookies were served as the children visited with Santa and the adults caught up with family and friends.

Junior Auxiliary Advisors Stacy Humphrey and Jessica Oney thank all involved for their help and for their donations of time and treasure that made this such a wonderful event.