Robert R. “Bob” Marshall, 77, of West Union, Ohio passed away December 18, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born April 5, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gwendolyn Marshall; five grandsons, Michael Anthony Heise, Nicholas Michael Heise, William Heise, Robert Curtis Marshall, Jr., and Karl Richard Marshall; parents Andrew Curtis “Mac” and Margaret McCaslin; and best friend, Dean Stamper.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Donna Heise and Randi Marshall, both of West Union; two sons, Robert C. Marshall and Richard Marshall, both of West Union; seven grandchildren, Robin Pearce of Mason City, Iowa, Daniel (Abby) Marshall of Bentonville, Dustan (Heather) Coleman of Bentonville, Tabitha Marshall of West Union, Jacob (Amanda) Marshall of Manchester, Nicole (Jesse) Helterbridle of Manchester and Lane Marshall of West Union; 14 great grandchildren, Stacey, Ryan, Hailey, Macey, Symaura, Saria, Sam, Gage, Aiden, Austin, Anna, Addyson, Amelia and Maverick; best friends Wendell (Tina) Henderson of West Union and Ada Stamper of Winchester.

Bob joined the United States Army in 1961, serving as an engineer during the German Conflict. He was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas and participated in Kennedy’s Big Lift. He married Gwen in 1962 in Roscoe, Texas. They spent 57 years together. They lived a wonderful life in Chicago, Streamwood and Hanover Park, Illinois. They moved the family to West Union in January 1992, where he started his own construction business and he passed on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren. Retiring after over 30 years, he enjoyed woodworking. He adored his family and friends, he always said “I have blood that isn’t family and family that isn’t blood, family is everything.”

Mr. Marshall will be cremated. There will be no services.

