Martin Calvin Lay, Jr., 50, of Peebles, Ohio died December 9, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati – Blue Ash. He was born July 19, 1971 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by parents Martin Calvin and Marianna (Campbell) Lay and two brothers: Michael Lay and Jim Bill Gallagher.

Martin is survived by one son, Dylan (McKaila) Tumey of Peebles; two daughters, Jessica Gallagher of West Union and Samantha Tumey of Lynx; seven grandchildren, Brentlee and Kylee Tumey of Peebles, James Parks of West Union, Maci Shaffer of West Union, Aiden Gallagher of West Union and Elijah and Mayleigh Grooms of Lynx; three sisters, Dorothy Henry of West Union, Debra Sheese of Winchester and Kathleen Kidd of Stearns, Kentucky; and one brother, Jerry Lay of Baytown, Texas.

The public graveside funeral is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.