Karen Ilene Armstrong, 72 of Winchester, Ohio, went home to meet her Savior on Sunday, December 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. Karen was born in Jackson, Kentucky, on April 22, 1949, to the late Ivan and Marie Barnett. In addition to her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lafe Armstrong, two sisters, Phyllis Ann Barnett and Nora Jean Barnett, and one brother, Cliff Barnett.

Karen is survived by her five children, Shannon (Sheryl) Armstrong, Lola (Ray) McNown, Danielle (Aaron) Truesdell, Amy (Blaine) Cole, and Marie (Josh) Young; eight siblings, Louise (John) Goodwin, Kathilene (Dennis) McClellan, Joel (Shelly) Barnett, Delana (John) Allen, Shirley Hall, Jeffrey (Susan) Barnett, Donna (Robert) McCarty, and Eric (Sandra) Barnett. Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, Trenton, Haley, Jonah, and Madison Porterfield, Olan and Miriam Truesdell, Grace, Ava, Ivan, and Isaac Cole, and Nora and Charlotte Young. She will also be missed by her large extended family.

Karen faithfully attended services at Bethlehem Church of Christ until her health prevented her from doing so. She was known by many as an encourager and prayer partner. She demonstrated her love for Christ and others with her letters, meals, and prayers.

Karen was primarily a homemaker throughout her life, but other employment included working as a beautician and owning her own cleaning service. Her talents included sewing, drawing, painting, writing, gardening, and cooking. She loved her family dearly and often spoke of her desire for everyone to know Jesus Christ as their Savior.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Bethlehem Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held immediately following. Thomas Claibourne will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ.