WU’s Schneider named OHSAA Golf Coach of the Year

West Union Golf Coach Carl Schneider was recently honored by the National Federatio of High Schools Coaches Association as the Ohio High School Athletic Association Golf Coach of the Year for 2020-21. Schneider was selected based upon his coaching performance in the 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching. In October 2020 he was named the SHAC Boys Golf Coach of the Year for the 15th time and in May 2021 was named Ohio High School Golf Coaches Association Coach of the Year.