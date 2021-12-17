Workman graduates basic training

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

2021 Peebles High School graduate Garrett Workman made a name for himself locally on the football field and in the classroom, and now he is making his mark serving his country.

After his graduation from Peebles, where he ranked fourth in his class, and also with an Associate’s Degree from Southern State. Workman enlisted in the United States Marines, where he graduated from basic training at Parris Island on August 20, 2021. He finished first in his platoon in the PFT Physical Fitness test and earned his eagle globe and anchor when he completed the “Crucible”.

Workman spend time training in North Carolina and is now stationed in Pensacola, Florida doing his MOS schooling, where he will graduate in May.