CHAPTER 19 — Part Two

Lois Ann seemed to have the artistic touch required for trimming hats. In her hands, flowers, lace, ribbons and chiffon were tastefully arranged. When the season for satin bows, feathers and brilliant bead ornaments arrived, customers said in a low voice, “I want you to trim my hat, Miss Lois Ann. Miss Maggie doesn’t think hats need much trimming.” Lois Ann evidently loaded the hats as much as the customers desired. Perhaps Miss Maggie felt the hat-loading fashion was getting beyond her; at any rate, a surprising thing happened. Miss Maggie became Aunt Maggie to Lois Ann, wife of her Great Uncle. It was one of those spinster-widow matches that seem to blow up suddenly out of a clear sky.

Their milliner business was disposed of and late winter found Lois Ann back home on “The Ridge.” Charlie Adamson, it was soon noticed, was an occasional caller at the Wickerham’s. “That is a romance that will live only in song,” was often commented, as Lois Ann continued as one of the frail maidens portrayed in songs of that day. One I remember illustrates:

Yet it seemed to him each hour

That she faded like a flower

And he knew her health

She’d ne’er regain.

Chorus: Take me back to rest

To the scenes I loved the best

Where I told you “yes”

Beneath the old pine tree.

By these songs, a certain amount of glamour was thrown about the prospect of thus terminating a romance, so much so that it seemed being frail enhanced a lady’s charm. That Lois Ann hated this manner of glamorizing her invalidism was apparent by the flare-ups of temper that carried her through some accomplishments far beyond her natural strengths.

“When you die,” Martha told her,“ your beau will feel real important. Too bad you can’t go to the Fourth,” she added as an afterthought. “I intend to go to the Fourth of July celebration!” Lois Ann replied, making up her mind that nothing short of hail and high water (a modified saying of the Covenanters) would stop her. Also, by her tone and emphasis on celebration, she reproved Martha for her hillbilly expression of “going to the Fourth.”

There was to be some sort of political rally and outside speaker at the approaching Fourth of July celebration to be held at West Union. This was an added feature to the regular local talent

speakers, band, horse racing, pavilion dancing, popcorn, lemonade and so forth. It proved a celebration long to be remembered. Top buggies, buggies without tops, spring wagons, surreys, both top and topless, carts and farm wagons both horse and ox-drawn and many on horseback were seen traveling in an unbroken cloud of dust from The Ridge to West Union. In this motley array of modes of travel, swathed from necks to shoe tops in linen dusters, came Lois Ann and Charlie in a two-wheeled gig drawn by a spirited hay horse. It was a record-breaking crowd and it was said that the political speaker was responsible for the greater number, not on account of the political aspect especially, but because he was reported to have a complete set of false teeth. Coming home, those from “The Ridge” made up a considerable section of the dust-choked parade. Young couples were a little in the lead as the oldsters and youngsters ate their dust and enjoyed the songs that floated back to them.

This was the most popular one, but I only remember the chorus:

Wait for the wagon, wait for the wagon

Wait for the wagon, and we’ll all take a ride

For it’s every Monday morning

With Julie by my side

It’s every Monday morning

And we’ll all take a ride

It was explained to me that the song had really said Sunday morning, but in order to be allowed to sing it, the Covenanter young folks had changed the day. No Covenanter ever spoke of the Sabbath as Sunday or took joy rides on that day. The word was of heathen origin and not found in the Bible. Perhaps the Campbellites’ designation of the day of rest as the Lord’s Day may have been thought-provoking to some.

Even though the venerable Reverend Gailey had now gone to his eternal home, Society meetings kept the church intact. Some three or four Elders kept the spiritual oversight of the flock.

Soon after this memorable Fourth of July celebration, Lois Ann and Charlie had been very much in evidence. Too much, perhaps, because for the first time this looked like a living romance.

A meeting of the Elders was called. Many problems were before them. They had not had a pastor now for three or four years. The young people desired to abandon the play parties and were trying to revert back to the old-time Covenanter dances.

The long-talked of the railroad was now as far as Batavia, several miles east of Cincinnati. That Sam’s Station might become a reality no longer brought a laugh when alluded to. To be sure, the railroad and the progress it ushered in were to be desired, but with its coming, towns would grow and new ones would spring up here and there along the track. The Elders felt they must take steps now to keep their young folks from so much outside association. The square dance, too, must not be revived. Young folks, they knew, occasionally were going to hear the United Presbyterians and the Campbellites preach. The following Sabbath at Society meeting, the young people, guilty of the offense of “occasional hearing” were publicly reprimanded and warned not to go again to any of those “erring” churches. This was resented though meekly accepted outwardly. This overly exalted opinion by some of their own superiority had always been resented by the more spiritual Covenanters of all orders and was one stumbling block that hindered the progress of the Gaileyites.

The next week they attempted disciplining continued. Two of the Elders were appointed to speak to John Milligan Wickerham about his daughter’s beau. Coming to see him, they found him out

at the woodpile splitting wood and proceeded to state their business. Said the Elder spokesman, “We feel sure, John, that you understand our position. We must try to hold up the principles of the church. Now, we don’t even imply anything against the character of young Adamson, but he is a Shouting Methodist. I hate to say this, but we have it on good authority that he actually shouts!” John had listened patiently until now, but this was too much. “He shouts, does he!” and John was almost shouting with another kind than the one in question. “Well, let him shout if he wants to! The Bible says there will be shouting in Heaven and it’s a funny thing if it’s wrong to shout down here!”

The Elders’ call was thus abruptly terminated, “We might have known. After all, his father was Methodist,” they said as they walked away.

What happened to young Charlie Adamson? Difficult to trace, but I believe in 1870 he was working on the Gaston family farm near Tranquility. Not sure after that but it looks like he remained single, farmed and died in 1916. Lois with her supposed fragility never marries but proved them all wrong by living to the age of 79 dying in 1930.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.