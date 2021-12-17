Leonard E Manley, 70 years of age, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence.

Leonard was born on September 5, 1951, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late James and Dessie (Damron) Manley.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Rhoden; two brothers, Winston Manley and Bob Manley; and four sisters, Connie Fuller, Karen Musser, Sharon Musser, and Billie Smith. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Reno) Manley, whom he married on February 4, 1974. Leonard also leaves two daughters, Kathy (Henry) Clay of Lucasville and Bobby Manley of Lucasville; as well as a son, James “George” (April) Manley, of Peebles. He is also survived by his three brothers, Jerry Manley of West Union, Larry Manley of Piketon, and Donnie Manley of Lucasville; and two sisters, Bev Boyd of Peebles and Nancy Manley of Wellston, Ohio. Leonard will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles.

Funeral services will follow the visitation on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Union Hill Church in Peebles. Don Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mount Olive Cemetery on Camp Creek Road in Lucasville.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.