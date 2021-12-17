Fourth quarter free throws difference in 49-38 North Adams victory

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Sometimes the things that drive you the craziest seem to work themselves out at the most opportune times. That was certainly the case for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils on Monday night in Lynchburg as they battled the Lady Mustangs in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. Through four games, the Lady Devils had struggled mightily at the free throw line and for three quarters at Lynchburg, that song remained the same. But magically, the tables turned in the final period and the North Adams girls found their ranges from the stripe, hitting 9 of 10 free tosses in the game’s final minute as they broke open a close game and claimed an important 49-38 SHAC road win.

Going on the road anywhere in the SHAC is a challenge and Lynchburg is no exception. In the game’s first quarter, the Lady Devils 3 for 10 from the charity stripe, again leaving valuable points on the floor, and trailed 14-11 after one. As is the case quite often with Coach Davis’s squad, defense keep them in the game as they allowed the Lady Mustangs just three field goals in the second period, while they continued to trek to the foul line, improving to a much better 8 for 12 that combined with a pair of baskets from sophomore Kenlie Jones, propelled the visitors to a 25-23 halftime advantage.

In the third stanza, the scoring slowed down on both sides as the two teams combined for just 14 points, just 6 of those going up on the North Adams side of the scoreboard, half of those on a Jones three-point basket. That left the contest dead even at 31 heading into the decisive final period of action.

That final quarter would be defined by the North Adams defense as well as their performance at the foul line. The Lady Mustangs were held to just 7 points over the final eight minutes as the Lady Devils began to pull away, fueled by a big three-pointer from senior Lizzie Gill, her only basket of the game. The North Adams girls went 11 for 12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, hitting the big ones in the final minute as Lynchburg fouled to try to save possessions and make a comeback, but the Lady Devils would have none of that, leaving Highland County with the clutch 11-point road triumph.

Neary half of the North Adams points came from the free throw stripe (23) and they were led in scoring by Kenlie Jones and Laney Ruckel, both of whom tossed in 12 points, with senior guard Sierra Kendall adding 9.

The Lady Mustangs were led in scoring by 14 points from Allison West and 13 from Bry Price.

The win at Lynchburg improved the Lady Devils to 4-1 on the season and they tacked on win number five on Wednesday night as they came back to their home floor in Seaman and defeated Miami Trace 56-35 in a non-conference game. North Adams stand 4-1 in conference play with their next outing set for Saturday night at the “Hoosiers” Gym in Indiana where they will face the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in a 6 p.m. tip off.

BOX SCORE

North Adams

11 14 6 18 —49

Lynchburg

14 9 8 7 —38

N. Adams (49): Kendall 2 5-6 9, Grooms 1 5-8 7, Hupp 1 3-4 5, Ruckel 3 6-8 12, Jones 4 3-6 12, Brand 0 1-4 1, Gill 1 0-0 3, Team 12 23-36 49.

Lynchburg (38): M. Etienne 1 0-0 2, Price 6 1-6 13, West 5 2-2 14, Moberly 2 0-0 4, Massey 2 1-1 5, Team 16 4-9 38.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (2)- Jones 1, Gill 1

Lynchburg (2)- West 2