By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A desire to salvage the tradition of Hometown Pizza in Peebles, Ohio, has led to new ownership.

Co-owners Macy and Nick Staggs, of Seaman, Ohio, purchased Hometown Pizza in November.

“When we heard the former owners Sally McDaniel and Shane Swayne were selling Hometown, we felt compelled to buy it. Hometown has been open for over 30 years and is a beloved favorite of locals. We wanted to continue that family legacy and tradition of Peebles and Hometown,” said Nick Staggs.

Over the summer, Macy and Nick trained duteously under the former owners. While her husband, Nick, was able to continue his regular job, Macy had to temporarily give up her position in education.

“I worked as a Cross Categorical Paraprofessional for three years at Peebles Elementary School. It was very hard to quit, but I knew my responsibility here. I miss the students. I miss walking in and seeing the same students every day. I miss the school and being with the students. Eventually, I plan to go back. I’m currently finishing my education while working here,” said Macy Staggs. Though those plans won’t come to fruition for a few years yet, as Hometown becomes established under their care.

Macy and Nick Staggs have large aspirations for the design of Hometown Pizza.

“We purchased a new pizza oven. The inside is currently the same. We had to open so quickly that we didn’t have time to start any renovations. In the future, we will modernize the inside. The walls will be gray, with galvanized metal; the ceiling will be black. We’ll also be adding a party room with a projector for parties and conferences. On the outside, we’re going to remove the green siding and paint it white. We’ll be adding a new sign for the front of the building and installing accent lights, as well,” said Macy Staggs.

Customers can expect the same recipes alongside menu classics. The Staggs’ have also added new menu items, such as buffalo chicken pizza, lasagna, pizza bread and loaded potato wedges. In the future, they plan to add wings, desserts and calzones.

“We hope to make Hometown Pizza a family business and keep it going for years to come. Please come in and check us out, we’d love to serve you,” said Nick Staggs.

Hometown Pizza is located at 91 N. Main Street. To place an order or for inquiries, call (937) 587-5000 or visit the Facebook page.