Black Diamond offers home-cooked favorites under new ownership

The Black Diamond eatery, a gem hidden in the countryside of Peebles, Ohio, reopens to serve locals homecooked meals with a side of nostalgia.

According to the Auditor’s office, the Black Diamond was built in 1978. The name, however, was christened from events that happened more than a century before.

“There used to be an old blast furnace on Steam Furnace Road, in Peebles, and whenever they would melt the rock down it would turn into black-looking coal and they would make kettles and pots out of it in the late 1800s. In the war of 1812, they were making weapons from it – not necessarily from Steam Furnace – for the U.S military. They made a profit off of it, so that’s why they called it their ‘black diamond.’ That’s where it got its name,” said owner Jacqueline Deardoff, a Peebles native.

When Black Diamond first opened, it served as a small grocery store for the community.

“They would make lunchmeat sandwiches. They had a cold case in here, and people could come and have their deli meat sliced fresh. They also sold gas, cigarettes and other department store items,” said Deardoff.

It has since taken on other personas, from grocery store to pizzeria.

“I’m leasing Black Diamond from Julie Mitchell. I’m hoping to purchase in the future, but I wanted to see how it went first. I started leasing Black Diamond in October after I got this crazy idea that I wanted to take it over. I love to cook. When I was younger, my mother remarried, and I was and am very close to my stepfather. We cooked a lot together, and it’s something we really loved doing together. When I thought about taking this over, I thought of his love for cooking and smoking foods. It’s something we can do together on the side,” said Deardoff.

After she began leasing the building, Deardoff was quick to begin renovations. She completely stripped it down, cleaned and sanitized and painted. Along with cosmetics, she also purchased new ovens, freezers, refrigerators and installed a new prep area.

“This has always been a place for local farmers to come, which is why I picked the farmhouse theme. They used to call the back seating area the “loafin’ room,” and they would come back here and sit for hours, talk and tell stories, especially around harvest and planting season. During lunchtime, there’s not a seat in this place not filled, and it’s still all local farmers,” said Deardoff.

The menu item, full of countryside favorites, is sure to satisfy the needs of visitors from a light snack to a full meal.

“We have pizzas, subs, cold and hot sandwiches, Texas T’s, BLT’s, fried bologna sandwiches, onion rings, fries, bone-in and boneless wings and every day I will have a homecooked lunch special. I usually serve that from 11-2 p.m., when it normally sells out. That’s been doing really well. Lunch specials are daily,” said Deardoff.

The Black Diamond also features convenience store items such as dishwashing liquid, paper products, laundry soaps, eggs, milk, bread, lunchmeat, chips and candy bars.

“This is something that I’m living in the moment with. I’m succeeding more than I ever imagined. I hope to keep it and going for years to come. We’ll have to see how it goes,” said Deardoff.

The Black Diamond is located on 2105 State Route 781. To place an order or for general inquiries, call (937) 587-7313 or visit the Facebook page.