A “new variant of concern,” surging COVID-19 cases in Adams County

A new surge of COVID-19 begins, and on its heels, another “variant of concern” bites at its heels.

“Where are we today? Starting the second week of December, we are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Northwestern Ohio started seeing this a few weeks back. They have the highest case rates in Ohio right now. That may be because of the proximity of Michigan, which has had widespread disease and a lot of cases over the past month. It moves as we’ve seen now for two years. These infections spread from area to area. Our numbers in Adams County have been going up the past couple of weeks. After we had the surge that we noticed in the summer and numbers were coming down, we thought it was over. We all thought that that was it. We bottomed out, and now numbers are coming back up again. So, I think that we’ll see more. It’s a reminder that this in fact isn’t over. It’s still around, but yet, our behavior too often is that it is no longer a problem. We get tired of this – it’s been two years. People get complacent and start going in crowds again without using precautions,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel of the Adams County Health Department.

That is an invitation for infection, he said.

“The CDC considers anything more than 100 cases per 100,000 over the past week being high spread. Again, the reason they use this formula is to be able to compare the spread in small and large counties. We were approaching 100 about a month ago, we were getting down that low, but we haven’t been below 100 for a year. Today, on Dec. 5, we’re reporting 401 cases per 100,000. We’ve had 111 cases in the past week,” said Hablitzel.

Deaths have reduced, though according to Hablitzel, tend to follow surges. Since the first case of COVID-19 in the county, there have been a total of 110 deaths.

“To give some perspective between our 401 per 100,000, we’ll look at a big county like Hamilton County. Their case rate is 278 per 100,000. So, we have more transmission and spread in little Adams County than in Hamilton County. There are reasons for that. I’m certain that our vaccination rate has something to do with that. We only have 32 percent of our community that is fully vaccinated. We have 36 percent that have at least had one vaccine. We have a lot of people out there that are susceptible to infection. We’re finding with time the further you go out from your vaccination some people are still developing infections. They’re calling those breakthrough infections. The good news is, though, that the purpose of the vaccine, what it was designed for, was to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalizations,” said Hablitzel.

This is still holding true, he said.

“A greater percentage of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated than you’ll see in the vaccinated. Of course, that’s what then prompted the decision to develop boosters. Even though there are breakthrough infections, the vaccine still works. It’s still reducing the risk of serious illness and hospitalization. We had a call this morning with all of the health commissioners in Ohio. Some of the hospitals in the northern counties are full. They cannot accommodate any additional ill people. That’s partly to do with the increased spread of COVID-19, but we have also entered cold and flu season. We have people with seasonal respiratory infections along with COVID-19,” said Hablitzel. This is a big strain on hospitals.

“You really don’t want your emergency rooms to be full of COVID-19 and respiratory illnesses and you have no capacity to deal with the heart attacks, strokes and motor vehicle accidents that really need an available bed. That’s why there’s so much concern in public health about hospital capacity,” said Hablitzel.

On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, ages 5-11, in the United States, making the U.S. one of the first countries to do so.

“That is a lower dose of the vaccine than what adults receive. It’s not only a lower dose but it’s prepared in a separate vial. COVID-19 does affect children to a lesser degree with serious illness than adults. Children can become infected and transmit virus to family members and friends. That’s one issue. There were some children’s hospitals that were full of very sick children. Children can get sick, and then there are some unusual illnesses associated with it, like systemic inflammatory syndrome. By in large, illness among children is mild,” said Hablitzel.

There is a lot of complexity with vaccines now, he said.

“We have Pfizer, Moderna, we have a different dose for the Pfizer booster, a different dosage for the Moderna booster. That makes things more complicated. We’re doing Moderna boosters on Tuesdays just to make it a little easier to manage the variables. We want to do this with as much thought and planning as possible to reduce the risk of error. We want to be able to provide service without error,” said Hablitzel.

On November 24, 2021, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This new variant was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021, in Botswana and on November 14, 2021, in South Africa.

On November 26, 2021, WHO named the B.1.1.529 Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern (VOC). On November 30, 2021, the United States designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern, and on December 1, 2021, the first confirmed U.S. case of Omicron was identified.

“What viruses do is change and survive. How viruses continue to exist is through change. Every time there is an infection – the virus takes over a cell to make more copies – there is an opportunity for change. The vast majority of times, those changes are insignificant. Occasionally, you will encounter a virus that changes the way it behaves, whether it is more infectious or gives it an ability to evade the body’s immune system. The benefit to the virus is that it can infect more people. It can survive. So, each of these variants that we’ve heard about, from Alpha, which we really don’t remember, to Beta, which came from the United Kingdom to Delta, which originated from India, [evolved],” said Hablitzel.

The mutations in the Delta variant particularly involved the binding sites or spike proteins, the part of the virus which latches onto the cell to invade it.

“They discovered two weeks ago with the Omicron variant a lot more mutations on the spike proteins than we’ve seen on Delta. In the part of the spike protein that binds, Delta had three mutations. Omicron had ten. That area was of concern because that’s where it latches onto cells and invades. Could that make it more infectious? Another worrisome thing, that is the part of the virus that the vaccines are developed to protect against. Could that make this variant resistant to vaccines? Both of those questions don’t have answers yet. It’s just too early. They’re concerned about it, but they just don’t have enough information to know how much of a problem it is. Sometimes variants will cause milder disease, but they’re able to spread easier. So, maybe what we get is a virus more like the common cold that spreads easily but doesn’t cause a lot of illness. That wouldn’t be a bad thing,” said Hablitzel.

What we need to worry about currently, according to Hablitzel, is what we have with us today – the Delta variant.

“We know that one is here and what kind of disease it causes. It can still cause severe disease that needs hospital care, intensive care unit care. The greatest predictor of mortality in COVID-19 is admission to the intensive care unit. The outcomes are poor. You continue to see younger and older people getting sick. It’s hard to predict who will not do well and who will. The things we do to protect us against Delta will also – we believe – protect us against Omicron. Do not go in large groups, if you do, wear a mask, and get a vaccine. If it’s been more than six months, get your booster. That is the best defense we have right now against Delta and potentially Omicron as it starts to move throughout the world,” said Hablitzel.

While we would like to be done with COVID-19, it’s not yet done with us.

“As the cold a flu season start, it’s going to be a little harder to discern when you have a cough or a sore throat which infection you have. It’s confusing. If you are ill, stay home and stay away from people. I think this is a good time to remember that since we have all these other illnesses out there, we now have home testing. We have that available. That can be done through a telehealth session where people can walk you through it. There are also home tests you can just do on your own. We have an obligation to others if we have an illness to stay away from them, use protection, wash your hands,” said Hablitzel.