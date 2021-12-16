Peebles FFA updates on projects, member farewells at ACOVSD board meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Peebles FFA Chapter visited the Adams County Ohio Valley School District board meeting on December 13 to update them on their projects.

This was also the last meeting for two outgoing board members.

Agricultural Education and FFA Advisor Rebecca Minton was present alongside Peebles FFA Chapter President Matthew Hudgel, Vice-president Darby Mills, member Shaman Light and member Vanessa Trotter. The chapter would be updating on their Farm to Table Initiative which encompassed the Sowing Seeds and Broiler projects.

“Our Farm to Table Initiative is focused on providing our student members hands-on educational opportunity that hinges on the desire to provide access to fresh produce and fresh meat for our school cafeteria, our annual banquet and community members in need. This project has given us and the rest of our students the opportunity to visually see, understand and experience the entire Farm to Table process of production, harvesting, processing and consuming the products produced. One of our major areas of focus has been to expand our program’s emphasis to encompass a diverse curriculum and to create opportunities for all of our students no matter their background. Students completing the program have an abundance of skills and are prepared to pursue a variety of career choices,” said Hudgel.

Trotter prefaced that she had experience with produce, plant production and agriculture.

“One of the most common questions I get is, where was this grown [and how]? The Farm to Table Initiative isn’t just important or something agriculturalists are concerned about. Everyone is concerned about it. Again, I have experience in the plant industry, so participating in the Broiler project with chickens was definitely something that got me out of my comfort zone. I’m terrified of chickens. We have definitely learned a lot from this,” said Trotter.

Trotter began reading the synopsis of their Sowing Seeds project involving the school garden.

“The renovation of our ‘Sowing Seeds’ project allowed our FFA members to reconstruct our chapter/school garden to provide access to healthy foods for the entire student population by giving fresh produce from the garden tp the school cafeteria to be served during lunches. Members utilize the garden to have a better understanding and a hands-on approach to learning regarding fruit and vegetable production for all Agriculture students,” said Trotter.

As Hudgel began his freshman year in FFA, one of the first things he recognized was the condition of the school garden.

“Multiple beds were rotten and falling apart. We weren’t able to use them to their full potential because of this. We weren’t able to put plants inside them, which had lessened the amount of produce we had available at the school cafeteria. This past year, Debbie Ryan had given us the opportunity to revamp our garden, and we jumped on it. We replaced our raised beds with recycled plastic lumber with a lifespan of 50 years. We also added strawberry trellises. We’re hoping this upcoming spring and summer to see a large yield from that. We also added a grape arbor. For us, we probably won’t see how much they will grow, but our hope is future generations will be able to have that experience,” said Hudgel.

A slideshow was presented with numerous images of the students as they completed the project with volunteers from GE Aviation.

“The Farm to Table Broiler project has allowed us and our other student members to have the opportunity to care for, maintain, harvest, butcher, process and package broilers produced at the school. Meat produced is utilized as our protein for our meals each year at our Annual FFA Banquet and all excess has been given as a donation to less fortunate families in the community. Over the past 10 years, we’ve donated well over 500lbs of fresh chicken to our community. We pride ourselves on giving back with this project, but more importantly, on the hands-on experiences that all of our members now are getting with this project from start to finish. Our school does not have the availability of a farm, but through this project, our members get to have a farm-to-table hands-on experience. This project, though small in nature, affords our members the opportunity to see how all phases of production agriculture work,” said Light.

Early this year, Minton informed Hudgel and Mills on a grant opportunity of up to $25,000 through an Ohio FFA Foundation Agriculture and Rural Community Outreach program.

“She proposed the idea of chicken processing equipment. Matthew and I thought it would be a great experience from the farm-to-table process. We went to the grant meeting with a previous member, collected information, asked questions and learned the guidelines of the grant. The following week, we started working on the grant. All of us up here, excluding a member who couldn’t be here tonight, did research calling business, making a budget and made sure we could get everything in on the deadline. We wrote it up together, as well. Once we found out we got the grant, we started cleaning out our shop. We spent many days cleaning it out and putting together equipment. We then had to move our broilers from the shop to the greenhouse we prepared for sanitary reasons. Finally, we got to butcher our chickens with the equipment,” said Mills.

Our greenhouse was a mess, admitted Hudgel.

“But after our members got to work, we were able to house our broilers inside of there. We had never raised them inside the greenhouse, so there was some trial and error,” he said.

A second slideshow was presented, which showed pictures of the Broiler program, from raising the chickens, to preparing the greenhouse, to the processing of the poultry.

Through the Farm to Table Initiative students learned:

– Practical life skills and the value of meaningful work

– Apply classroom and laboratory instruction in practical, hands-on applications

– Learn business skills such as budgeting, record keeping and time management

– Promote student involvement and growth

– Develop a positive attitude toward lifelong learning experiences

– Help students develop technical, human relations and decision-making skills

– Learn the value of entrepreneurship, teamwork, discipline and self-responsibility

– Develop a knowledge base for a future career

– Promote exposure to fresh, whole food

– Teach interdependent of living systems

– Improve written and oral communication

– Increase interest in agricultural education and encourage greater participation

“I never grew up on a farm or messed with chickens or anything. So, going from that to raising chickens to processing them was a very big step. It was definitely interesting. I got new experience with hands-on. Leading into the Garden project, I was able to help our FFA chapter members grow these plants and build this garden. Some of the skills I’ve gained are hands-on, teamwork, speaking and time management. I’ve had a definite improvement of my skills through these projects,” said Light.

Mills had an agriculture background but never worked with chickens or gardens.

“I learned a lot through both. Something I improved on the most was communication. In the beginning, we were making phone calls to businesses, and that absolutely terrified me. By the end of this process, I made a huge improvement. I learned a lot and I’m very thankful for this experience,” said Mills.

As with Mills, Trotter had never worked with chickens.

“We should really be proud of ourselves. We came from not knowing anything to nearly being experts. We grew a lot from it. I think the two main skills I learned were teamwork and taking initiative. There were times we didn’t have Mrs. Minton there, and we had to do it ourselves and figure out what the next step was,” said Trotter.

All of the skills we learned go way beyond the classroom, she said.

“One of the key takeaways I had from both of these projects was problem-solving,” said Hudgel.

Supporting partners in the Sowings Seeds project was ACCHC (ODH), GE Aviation, Seaman Community Garden, Maysville Lowes, ABDEC, JPC Fleet Sales, LLC., Rural King Waverly, RHK Hardwoods/Ryan Knight, Hanson Aggregates Peebles, PHS and Ohio Country Properties for a total of $42,968.41 in donations. With expenses being $44,328.92, the total expenses for the FFA were just $1,360.51.

Supporting partners in the Broiler project were the Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation and The Agricultural and Rural Outreach Program for a total of $27,000 donations. With expenses being $30,352.20, the total expenses for the FFA were just $3,352.20.

Future Opportunities for Sowing Seeds project:

– Expanding the varieties and starting more plants in the greenhouse

– Utilizing the outdoor classroom

– Potentially selling plants to the public

– Community education opportunities

– More SAE opportunities

Future Opportunities for the Broiler project:

– Creating a chapter co-op

– Co-op education grant

– More opportunities to utilize equipment

– Community education opportunities

– More SAE opportunities

– Educating other ACOVSD chapter members on harvesting

“My time as a high school student is coming to an end. My main goal for these projects is for future students to cherish them and have future opportunities to come. I want to thank you guys the opportunity for allowing us to speak today,” said Hudgel.

This was the last board meeting that David Riley and long-time member Judy Campbell would attend. The board members took turns saying their farewells.

“I would like to thank the community for the support they have given me for three elections. They seemed to appreciate my desire to serve and made that possible. I’m thrilled with the staff we have at every level, and I think a lot of improvements have happened over the last few years. The pandemic has certainly made it difficult, and yet, we were in school five days a week. I want to encourage parents and grandparents to realize that you are your child’s main educators. We get them when they’ve already got lots of desires formed. Their brain development begins before they’re about three, so what you’re teaching them at home we have to build on. It’s really important to feed them, nourish them, read to them and help us do a better job with what we receive. I appreciate the board members I’ve served with. Every group has been wonderful, but this is the best,” said Campbell.

It’s been wonderful, thank you very much,” she aded.

“It’s been challenging but rewarding. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and I encourage others to get involved. Come to meetings, volunteer at the schools – it takes a community to make it happen,” said Riley.

With no further business before the board, the meeting was adjourned.