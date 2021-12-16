John H. King, 64, of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Vitas Hospice at Daniel Drake Center in Cincinnati. He was born January 9, 1957 in Grange City, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by parents James and Ada (Workman) King and one son, James King.

John is survived by fiancé, Marion Hidalgo of West Union; two sons, John (Shelly) King of Versailles and Robert King of Troy; four grandsons, Jason (Shelby) Stewart of Greenville, David Stewart of Greenville, Bradley King of Versailles and Logan King of Versailles; and two grand-daughters, Rachael King of Versailles and Mary King of Versailles.

John was a proud member of the Manchester Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and driving. Most of all he loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Manchester Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 803 Washington Street,Manchester, Ohio 45144.

Mr. King will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. on January 9, 2022 at the Manchester Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Pastor Ron Anderson will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.