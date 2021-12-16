Exciting weekend gets Indians to .500 mark

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021-22 campaign got off to a rough start for the Peebles Indians varsity boys squad with season opening losses to Ripley and Paint Valley, but a clean sweep weekend has rallied the Indians to the .500 mark after four games. On Friday, December 10, the Tribe traveled to Fayetteville for a crucial early season small school division battle in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and on Saturday they boarded the bus again for a non-conference tilt with the New Boston Tigers, a Division IV Final Four team last year.

That sounds like a formidable weekend slate, but the Peebles boys were more than up to the task. At Fayetteville, the game came right down to the final seconds, Indians trailing by one and with the ball out of bounds on the side on their end of the floor. Coach Josh Arey designed a play that worked to perfection when Cory Reed inbounded the ball at the top of the key to Zane Porter who elevated and drained an NBA range three-pointer to give Peebles a heart-stopping 50-48 important early conference win.

Saturday night’s venture to New Boston was another thriller for Peebles fans who made the trip. The game was tight throughout until a 26-point offensive explosion in the fourth quarter by the Indians allowed them to break open a tie game and pull away for a 76-67 victory.

After one quarter, the host Tigers held a slim 18-16 lead, and kept that two-point advantage, despite a pair of treys from Peebles’ Elikah Jones, by halftime. leading 34-32. The Indians got a big third quarter from senior center Alan McCoy and a Reed three-ball to tie the game at 50 after three periods of tight action.

In the final eight minutes, it was more heroics from Porter, who scored 10 points with Mason Sims and McCoy getting six apiece as the Indians outscored the home team 26-17 to claim the nine-point win that improved their mark to 2-2 on the year.

Alan McCoy led four Indians in double figures with 22 points, followed by 17 from Zane Porter, and 10 each from Mason Sims and Zane Knechtly. New Boston got a game-high 30 points from Grady Jackson, who went to the free throw line 25 times in the game.

Peebles was slated to play at Lynchburg on Friday, December 17 but that game was postponed, meaning that the next time the Tribe takes the court will be an early Christmas gift for their fans as they will host Western Latham on Thursday, December 23 in another non-conference contest.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

16 16 18 26 —76

New Boston

18 16 16 17 —67

Peebles (76): Jones 2 0-0 6, Sims 5 0-1 10, McCoy 8 6-7 22, Porter 5 5-11 17, Crum 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 2-2 9, Knechtly 4 2-2 10, Team 28 15-23 76.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Jones 2, Porter 2, Reed 1