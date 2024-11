The Ohio Valley Ag Business Class collected a total of 7,452 items for the CTC canned food drive. All goods were donated to the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless and the Inter-Faith House Food Pantry. The students were excited to particpate and won the drive for the building. Thank you to Mr. Featheringham for organizing the event, and to Ms. Grimes and Mrs. Lori Hayslip for encouraging the students and providing pizza and donuts for the winning class.