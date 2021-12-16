By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library will be closed on the following days for the Holidays: Friday December 24, Saturday, December 25, Monday, December 27, Friday, December 31, Saturday, January 1, and Monday, January 3. We wish you a Happy Holiday and New Year!

Join us at our Holiday Drive-Thru for a magical experience. Load your friends and family into your vehicles to listen to holiday music, view festive decorations, and receive goodie bags. Costume appearances, such as Santa and his reindeer and elves will greet you during this merry event. You can dress up with us by wearing your favorite Christmas sweater.

Do your children want to write or type a letter to Santa? Children are invited to our libraries to compose and send their letters to Santa using our Santa Mailboxes! We have fill-in-the-blank templates for little ones. If you prefer to type a letter, you can use one of our computers! If you prefer to write a letter on a blank sheet of paper, you can use our paper and pencils! Santa will be writing letters back to the children, so don’t delay, bring your children in to compose and send letters to Santa today! Once the letter is written and sent, children can pick up a craft to take home. Crafts vary by location.

If your little one participated in Merry Money, call the library or visit our website at adamscolibrary.org to sign up for the Santa Shop! To sign up online, look for “Upcoming Events” then click “Santa Shop.” The Santa Shop takes place from Monday, December 13 through Friday, December 18. You can view the prizes online and call the library to request them. Items must be picked up at the library during your reservation.

Encourage a love of reading in your little ones this holiday season. Sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. Nearly half of the children in Adams County are signed up for the Imagination Library. To register for this program, go to our website, hover over “Resources” then click “Imagination Library.”

Browse our website for new books. You can browse new fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, and audiobooks for all ages! To view an item, just click on the book cover. You can view the title’s author, book summary, genre, publication date, and reserve it. Titles are updated regularly, so there are so many titles to discover. Start your search today! If you prefer e-resources, check out our E-Library for e-books, audiobooks, e-zines, and more! Need some Holiday decorating inspiration? Check out e-zines on Libby for ideas that will inspire you to deck your halls! To access our E-Library, just go to our website and click “E-Library.”

We have a variety of services to fit the needs of our community. We offer fax, copy, and print services. To access these services, you can walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary. We are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For updates, please check our social media and website at adamscolibrary.org. Questions? Stop in or call the library; we are here to serve our community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.